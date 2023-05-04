Peyton Manning’s production company developing documentary about 2022 Kentucky Derby long shot

Omaha Productions, Peyton Manning’s film company, is set to create a documentary and a corresponding scripted film on Rich Strike, the winner of the 148th Kentucky Derby.

The video will not only cover Rich Strike, but will also do a deep dive on trainer Eric Reed. Reed lost two dozen horses to a fire at a barn at Mercury Equine Center, his horse training facility, in Lexington, Ky. back in December of 2016.

“At Omaha, we talk about trying to use content to unify, uplift and celebrate hard work and community,” Peyton Manning said, via SBJ. “I’m not sure there’s a better example of that than Eric Reed and his family and having this impossible dream come true.”

Manning and Reed met over zoom to discuss the documentary and film last fall. Afterward, Reed said that Manning is the right man to tell his story. The documentary has already begun filming, though the movie is still searching for writers and a director.

Reed said that he felt a “sense of trust and familiarity” when speaking with Manning. There is no word on when the documentary could be released.

More about Rich Strike

Rich Strike was an 80-1 favorite to win the 148th Kentucky Derby — in other words, he didn’t have a chance.

He got off to an awful start and settled into eighteenth place for the first half mile. Jockey Sonny Leon expertly maneuvered his way through the entire group, passing everyone on his way to finally overcoming Epicenter and Zandon at the very last moment to shock the world and win it all.

“He’s never been better; he love this track,” Reed said in his post-Derby interview. “All week long, I was like, ‘He just gets better every day. He’s so happy right now. It’s just a blessing to be able to run.”

Rich Strike would not end up running in the Preakness. That decision would surrender a chance to potentially win the first Triple Crown since Justify did so in 2018. He would race in the Belmont Stakes in June, but finished in sixth place.

Strike raced multiple times after that before the end of the year, but never won a race. After finishing toward the back of the pack during the Clark Stakes in November, Reed discovered Rich Strike was ill with a “guttural pouch infection.” He has not raced since and remains in Lexington at Mercury Training Centre preparing for the 2023 racing year.