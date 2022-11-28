Peyton Manning Reveals His Thoughts on a Potential Season-Long ManningCast

ESPN‘s “ManningCast” has changed the way viewers watch “Monday Night Football” during the NFL season.

The alternative broadcast hosted by brothers Peyton and Eli Manning is only in its second season and features interviews with athletes and personalities throughout. Notable celebrities to join the show are former U.S. President Barack Obama, actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, NBA star LeBron James and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The success of the broadcast led to the network re-upping the “ManningCast” through 2024.

The schedule, in which Peyton and Eli host nine regular season games and one Wild Card game, isn’t expected to change. In a recent interview with USA Today, Peyton revealed why a full-time “ManningCast” is not in the cards.

“We thought 10 was a good number. We kind of run out of things to talk about after 10,” Peyton said, via Awful Announcing. “Plus, I think it keeps our guests kind of fresh. Thirty guests that really love football, come from different professions and different backgrounds just kind of makes it more fresh.

“But ESPN, certainly, says there are certain games that are important to them, but then Eli and I had the ability where, if a date didn’t work because of a family commitment or whatnot, maybe we go to the next week.”

‘ManningCast” Going Nowhere

The “ManningCast” is officially a fixture of Monday night programming while the Mothership trots out the experienced broadcasting duo of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. In their first year at ESPN after 20 years together at FOX, Buck and Aikman appear to have cut into a portion of the “ManningCast” audience this season.

Per Sports Illustrated, viewership has gradually declined for every broadcast since Week 1 when it drew 1.5 million viewers. Week 9, meanwhile, drew 1.17 million viewers. The games itself have played a part, as recent “ManningCast” games have featured blowouts.

Peyton and Eli will hope for a better matchup when they make their return for the Week 13 tilt pitting NFC South rivals the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) and New Orleans Saints (4-8) against each other.