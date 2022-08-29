WATCH: Peyton Manning Skydives with Patriot Parachute Team for Navy SEAL Foundation

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is finding some new hobbies in retirement. Over the weekend, the 46-year-old strapped up and skydived with the Patriot Parachute Team. It was in order to create awareness for the Navy SEAL Foundation.

Manning posted a video to his Instagram account with the caption: “Jumping for America’s True Heroes 🇺🇸”.

While he loaded into the small plane with a handful of skydiving experts, Manning was definitely on the nervous side.

“Well, we’re about to jump out of a plane. This is my first time, I’m a little nervous,” he said. “But I know I’m with some real pros in this – real experienced guys – so I know I’m in good hands. I feel like I have some great teammates here.”

He continued: “I’m honored to be here in support of the Navy SEALS Foundation; I’m fired up.”

Along with a partner, Manning parachuted down and seemed to have a blast doing it. He actually fist-bumped the other guys in mid-air.

“It was incredible, absolutely incredible,” he said after landing safely. After a career filled with countless touchdowns on the field, the legend just added one more.

According to its website, the Navy SEAL Foundation provides critical support for the warriors, veterans, and families of Naval Special Warfare.

Peyton Manning’s Production Company Launches ‘GronkCast’ for UFC 278

Peyton Manning‘s production company, Omaha Productions, streamed a “GronkCast” last week for UFC 278. Recently-retired tight end Rob Gronkowski and his family provided an alternate broadcast for the fight night.

“Our family is pumped to be able to team up with Peyton and his team at Omaha Productions to bring some fun and laughs into The Octagon,” the Gronkowski family said at the time. “Get ready for some action-packed fun as we hang out as a family, share stories, and test out our UFC skills.”

Now that his football career is behind him, Gronkowski appears to be trying out a career in television. Jumping into the UFC (broadcasting) ring is a great place to start.