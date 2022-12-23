peyton-manning-tributes-late-former-denver-broncos-teammate-ronnie-hillman

Peyton Manning is the latest player to honor former Denver Broncos teammate Ronnie Hillman. Hillman died on Wednesday. Manning and Hillman were teammates together on the Super Bowl 50 winning team. The former running back died after a battle with cancer.

When Peyton Manning joined the Broncos, he came in with Hillman. The two started their journey with the team at the same time and reached the heights of the sport together. The Hall of Fame quarterback took time to share some words about his former teammate.

“Rest in peace Ronnie,” Manning said on Instagram. “We joined the Broncos the same year. Honored to be your teammate for four years in Denver. Great player, great person, great smile. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

During his time with the Broncos, Hillman was productive, averaging around 4 yards per carry. His best season was undoubtedly 2015 when he carried the ball 207 times for 863 yards and seven touchdowns. He was also a threat in the passing game.

While in the NFL, Ronnie Hillman would go on to play for the Vikings, Chargers, and the Cowboys. Although he was released by all of those teams, he stayed in the league until 2017. Prior to his time in the NFL, Hillman played for San Diego State University. He was selected in the Third Round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Denver Broncos Honor Ronnie Hillman

After the news broke about Ronnie Hillman’s death, there was an outpouring from fans and players alike. Those that knew Hillman had the best things to say about him. The Denver Broncos released a statement about their former running back.

“A key contributor to the winningest four-year period in franchise history, Ronnie was part of two Super Bowl teams and led the Broncos in rushing during our Super Bowl 50 championship season,” Denver’s statement said, via NY Post. “Soft-spoken with a warm smile and quiet intensity, Ronnie was drafted by the Broncos in 2012 and grew into a dynamic player and well-respected teammate. He will be fondly remembered by our organization, which extends its heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the Hillman family during this difficult time.”

Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 after a short and intense battle with a rare form of kidney cancer. He was put into hospice care shortly before he died.