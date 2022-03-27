peyton-manning-wants-his-gifts-back-after-tom-brady-unretires

Following the news that Tom Brady has decided to “unretire” and return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 NFL season, Peyton Manning says he wants the gifts that he sent the quarterback back.

According to the New York Post, Peyton Manning spoke about his gifts to Tom Brady following the quarterback originally announcing he was retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons. Peyton said that he sent a bottle of wine and a two-page letter congratulating Brady on his NFL career.

Now, he jokes, he wants the letter and the wine back.@1MINTCollective pic.twitter.com/0omJtNjDLe — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 26, 2022

“I want the letter back,” Manning declared while discussing the gifts. “You got to read all these nice things, I want it back. I want the bottle of wine back, too.”

In a social media post earlier this month, Tom Brady revealed his plans to unretire for the upcoming NFL season. “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m going back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

Brady previously played for the New England Patriots for 20 seasons before switching to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two seasons.

Peyton Manning Gave Tom Brady Retirement Advice During a Recent Appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’

When asked by Weekend Update host, Colin Jost, about reporting saying that Brady was planning on retiring, this was prior to Brady’s official statement, Peyton Manning stated, “I’m not sure it’s true. I think it’s just speculation. But if it were me, I probably would retire if it gave me more time to watch Emily in Paris. I really think, for Tom right now, it’s just a tough decision between balancing his career and relationships. Sort of like Emily.”

While continuing to go along with the Emily in Paris monologue, Peyton Manning explained, “If I’ve learned anything from Emily, it’s to follow my passions and always be true to myself. The French have a say – parlez-vous francais – which means: ‘You do you, girl.’”

After Brady officially announced his retirement in February, Peyton Manning issued a statement about the big news. “Congratulations to my friend Tom on an unbelievable football career. To do it along as he did, at the highest of levels is absolutely incredible. It was an honor and privilege to compete against him on the field. And I truly appreciate his friendship off the field. I have always admired and respected his competitiveness, his dedication, his discipline, and his commitment to being Thebes. I wish him the best in his next chapter. Congratulations again, pal!”