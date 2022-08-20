Peyton Manning’s Production Company to Launch UFC ‘GronkCast’ Featuring Rob Gronkowski

Ask, and you shall receive! Actually, UFC fans might not have actually asked for an alternate broadcast involving Rob Gronkowski and his family, but that’s what’s coming to the sport, courtesy of Peyton Manning‘s production company.

Omaha Productions announced this week that a “GronkCast” will be available for UFC 278 on Saturday. The recently-retired NFL tight end and his family will provide an alternate broadcast for this weekend’s event.

The alternate UFC broadcast will be available on ESPN and ESPN+. In addition to Rob Gronkowski, it will feature his father, Gordon, and brothers Chris, Dan, Glenn and Gordie Jr.

#ITSTIME for a Gronk take over 🔥



Tune in to @ufc 278 with the Gronks this Saturday on @espn & @ESPNPlus! pic.twitter.com/cfgPbThwAq — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) August 19, 2022

Omaha Productions is also responsible for the “ManningCast,” during the NFL season. Those alternate broadcasts provide fans with the unique chance to watch Peyton and Eli break down games, while frequent guests join the program.

“Our family is pumped to be able to team up with Peyton and his team at Omaha Productions to bring some fun and laughs into The Octagon,” the Gronkowski family said in a statement, per TMZ. “Get ready for some action-packed fun as we hang out as a family, share stories, and test out our UFC skills.”

This latest venture for Rob Gronkowski comes just a few months after the future Hall of Fame tight end announced his retirement from the NFL. This time, he has no intentions of returning.

Gronkowski retired from the NFL following the 2018 season after spending his entire career with the New England Patriots. However, when Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he made it a priority to get his longtime tight end down to Florida.

Gronkwoski came out of retirement to help the Bucs win a Super Bowl following the 2020 regular season. Though he was expected to return in 2022, the tight end opted to hang up the helmet and shoulder pads.

“I’m done with football,” Gronkowski said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Love the game. Definitely blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me, and relationships – obviously here in New England Patriots for nine seasons and down in Tampa for two. But done with football and stepping my feet into the business world, business ventures, and just seeing what’s out there and where I can find my place.”

Now that his football career is behind him, Gronkowski appears to be looking at a career in TV. Jumping into the UFC (broadcasting) ring is a great place to start.