PGA Golf Pro in Michigan Shoots a 17-Under Par 55 at His Home Course on Father’s Day

Some golfers could not imagine going out on the course and coming close to shooting par 72. A PGA golf pro named Andrew Ruthkoski carded a cool 55 on Father’s Day at his home course of Oak Ridge Golf Club in Muskegon, Michigan.

The 39-year-old Ruthkoski teed off on Sunday evening with his twin stepdaughters tagging along. He made three eagles and three birdies through six holes to start out -9. At that point it was already 8:45 p.m. and the sun would begin to set in Muskegon around 9:30 p.m.

His stepdaughters bowed out to allow Ruthkoski to pick up his speed and hopefully finish in time. A friend who lived near the course came out with his own golf cart and offered to drive him the rest of the way.

Ruthkoski parred the next two holes, then rounded out his front nine with an eagle on No. 9 to shoot an unfathomable 25 halfway through the round. He recorded six birdies and three pars to shoot -6 on the back nine, for a 30 to go along with his 25.

A tap-in birdie on No. 18 dropped into the bottom of the cup just before 10 p.m. and Ruthkoski’s unbelievable round of 55 was complete. That is a bonkers 17-under par.

Can He Qualify for the PGA Tour?

Ruthkoski went home and posted pictures of the scorecard on Facebook, along with some videos taken during the round. His friends went absolutely nuts.

“It’s like a scramble score – with five guys, we can shoot 18-under,” Ruthkoski told The Detroit News this week. “Guys are texting me, ‘You’re gonna be a one-man scramble team this year!’”

Even though Ruthkoski shot his near-perfect round on a course that he is very familiar with that measures only 6,000 yards, a 55 is still a 55.

The PGA golf pro finished 21st in the Michigan Open earlier in June. This week, he is competing in a pre-qualifier for the John Deere Classic in Illinois. Next month, he will try to qualify for the 3M Open in Minnesota and the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Might as well try to strike while the iron is hot and try to make some extra cash.