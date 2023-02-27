PGA Golfer Gets Emotional After Winning First Event Following Four-Year Battle with Sobriety, Depression

For the first time since 2015, Chris Kirk found himself sinking a winning putt. The 37-year-old took home the trophy from this weekend’s Honda Classic, marking his fifth career victory on the PGA Tour. And this one meant a little more.

Kirk took a break from the sport he loved to focus on something more important. He battled alcohol abuse and depression. In 2019, he stepped away from golf to address those concerns.

So, when Kirk defeated Eric Cole in a playoff to claim his first Tour win since 2015, it was pretty sweet. He gave an emotional interview following the victory.

“I just have so much to be thankful for. I’m so grateful for my sobriety, I’m so grateful for my family,” Kirk said. “I’m so grateful for everyone that’s supported me throughout the past three or four years. Thank you so much.”

Four years later, he’s once again a PGA TOUR champion. pic.twitter.com/O8v9xG9Sr0 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 26, 2023

Kirk shot an impressive 14-under-par for the tournament. He then knocked in a birdie putt on the first hole of the playoff to defeat Cole.

With the win at the Honda Classic, Kirk now has eight career wins at the professional level. In addition to five on the PGA Tour, he also owns three Korn Ferry Tour wins.

Chris Kirk FaceTimes Family Following Honda Classic Win

After securing his fifth win on the PGA Tour, Chris Kirk wanted to talk with his family. Coming off the green after winning the Honda Classic, he enjoyed a FaceTime with his wife and children.

The PGA Tour captured the awesome moment.

“Hey guys, what’s up?!” Kirk said. “Love you guys. Made it a little more exciting than I needed to, but … unbelievable.”

Those are the moments we love in sports, especially when you consider all Kirk has been through over the past few years.