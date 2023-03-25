PGA Golfer Shane Lowry Curses at Fan After Being Chirped During WGC Match Play

We’ve all had those moments on the golf course where we say a word we probably shouldn’t. Well, PGA Tour golfer Shane Lowry had one of those this week — and the cameras were rolling.

A fan chirped Lowry after his tee shot on the second hole earlier this week, and it landed on the green. Afterward, a fan let him must have said something, because Lowry uttered an NSFW phrase as he walked away.

“You’re f—in’ hilarious, aren’t you?” Lowry said.

Shane Lowry not a happy bunny 🤬🤣 pic.twitter.com/0V1gHa7kJX — Andy Roberts (@AndyRobertsGolf) March 22, 2023

The announcers heard it, too, and made sure to apologize to the viewers during the broadcast.

“Apologies for the language,” they said.

Lowry wound up losing his first two rounds against Taylor Montgomery and Mackenzie Hughes. However, he beat Jordan Spieth 2 and 1 to finish 1-2 on the week. Lowry and Spieth tied for third out of the four players in Group 12.

Spieth also had an interesting weekend. He hit a shot during his first round and it appeared to hit — and break — a fan’s iPhone. It’s unclear if he ended up replacing the phone, but it’s the latest in a string of odd tee shots for Spieth.

Then, his ensuing chip went long, meaning he had a 30-foot putt for par. Naturally, he made it, and it helped him beat Hughes in their first match. Afterward, he let his partner know how lucky he was.

“I told Mac that was kind of some bulls–t, so I kind of apologized there for the way that it ended,” via Golf Channel.

Spieth also discussed his approach as he hit the shot, saying he ended up changing his plan after he saw what kind of shot he had.

“I told [caddie] Michael [Greller], I think 10 feet left is the best option,” Spieth said. “Then I got down there, and went well … I may as well go ahead and play a higher, fuller one and try and get it close.”

The quarterfinals round of the WGC Match Play got underway Sunday and Hughes was the player from Group 12 to make the quarterfinals. Through 11 holes, Sam Burns was 2 up on him as they squared off in Bracket 4. Scottie Scheffler and Jason Day were the players in Bracket 3 while Rory McIlroy faced off against Xander Schauffele in Bracket 2 and Cameron Young played against Kurt Kitayama in Bracket 1.

The semifinals and championship rounds will take place Sunday from Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.