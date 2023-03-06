PGA Tour Fans Scratching Their Heads After Over-the-Top Mastercard Promos During Arnold Palmer Invitational

Well, last weekend’s PGA event was certainly appropriately named the “Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.” The tournament itself featured impressive play from some of the world’s top golfers and was competitive down the stretch. However, some viewers had a real bone to pick with NBC for playing an interview with Mastercard representatives during actual play. The coverage even missed some big shots live because they were too busy advertising.

Golf fans were very disgruntled by the whole affair. One account, MGfresh, bashed the broadcast and tweeted out his frustrations:

“Absolute insane sequence of non golf on this broadcast at bay hill. Commercial break, Mastercard propaganda on set, brief pause to go play a replay of Rory making a putt to take the solo lead, back to Mastercard propaganda.”

Another fan also reprimanded NBC on Twitter for having the MasterCard interview interfere with the PGA golf coverage.

“You have an amazing course and the best players in the world in a cage match for the title and whoops gotta interview this lady from Mastercard real quick Why are you so bad at this NBC?”

Some fans weren’t quite as serious and straightforward with their dislike of the interview. One user, Gray, went the sarcasm route.

“Idk about you but I’m going to go get me a Mastercard credit card now. That interview was more inspiring than Rory’s resilience from a bad start today,” said Gray.

He wasn’t the only sarcastic tweeter either.

“I’d like for the Mastercard lady interview to last for about 30 minutes. Who cares about the golf,” tweeted a user named bill whose username reads “hatemylife72.”

Clearly the interview took up a bit too much time and during important moments of the actual golf. Good thing this wasn’t the Masters or some Major tournament, though, because golf fans across the country would be exploding if that were to happen. But hey, Mastercard got their publicity, huh?