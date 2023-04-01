PGA Tour Golfer Aaron Wise Withdraws From Masters to Focus on Mental Health

PGA Tour veteran Aaron Wise has withdrawn from the 2023 Masters to step down from competition and focus on his mental health.

Wise, the 2018 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, made the announcement on his social media Friday.

“Regretfully, I am withdrawing from The Masters today,” Wise wrote. “Golf is just as much a mental game as it is one of physical skill, and the mental piece of it has been a struggle for me recently. I don’t take the significance of playing at Augusta lightly, but know that I need to take some time away to focus on my mental health so I can get back to competing at a level I am proud of.

“This hurts, but it’s needed. See you all soon.”

Wise, 26, was a highly-recruited golfer coming out of Santiago High School in Corona, California. He committed to Oregon in 2014 and in 2016, led the Ducks to an NCAA title and won a D-I NCAA individual title. Wise turned pro after two years in Eugene. He earned his PGA Tour card for the 2018 season and in May of that year, won his first event, the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Though his first remains his only win, Wise has remained a steady presence on the PGA Tour. At the 2019 Masters, Wise finished 19th. He’s made seven additional appearances in majors since, his best finish coming in the 2021 PGA Championship (T-17).

Wise qualified for this year’s Masters after finishing 2022 inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). He currently sits 45th in the OWGR, despite missing four of seven cuts this season.

2023 Masters Welcomes Best from Around the World

The 2023 Masters will be the first to feature players from the PGA Tour, as well as LIV Golf. Past Masters winners on the upstart circuit include Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bubba Watson among others. While fans await a clash of the two rival circuits, those involved have downplayed the event.

Watson, who won the Masters in 2012 and 2014, said this week at LIV Golf’s third event in Orlando that the rivalry is fueled by the media.

“I’m going to be honest, man. It’s only awkward in the media,” Watson said, via Yahoo! Sports. “I’ve talked to people that are going to be there. I’m going to sign up with Jason Day and Cam Young in the par-three. Some guys have already asked me to play some practice rounds.

“Media is the only one that is pushing it. I have nothing against anybody. If you change jobs, I’m not mad at you. If you start reporting for somebody else, hey, man, it’s a better decision for you and your family. Have at it.”