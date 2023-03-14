PGA Tour Golfer Tom Hoge Sets Course Record, Flies Home in Coach After Winning $1.5 Million at The Players Championship

Tom Hoge had one heck of a run over the course of his time at the Player’s Championship last weekend. From shooting a 78 and not planning to make the cut, to then shooting a course-record 62 on Saturday after managing to make the cut, to, finally, flying home in anything but luxury after picking up a cool $1.5 million? His weekend had it all.

That’s right. After tying for third at TPC Sawgrass, Tom Hoge earned himself a nice payday considering how it all started. While no one would have blamed him for rewarding himself, he made sure everyone knew that the money wasn’t going to change him…even if that meant flying home in coach.

This is top-tier frugality that should be respected more than anything else. Not everyone can say they’d save the cash after putting on the golfing performance that Hoge did in Ponte Vedra Beach. If nothing else, he proved he’s a man of the people and good on him for it.

Scottie Scheffler’s 88-Year-Old Grandmother Steals the Show, Goes Viral at The Players Championship

Scottie Scheffler dominated the field at the Players Championship over the weekend, but he wasn’t the biggest story. Instead, it was his 88-year-old grandmother who stole the show during the PGA Tour event.

Scheffler’s grandmother, Mary, won the hearts of golf fans everywhere over the weekend. She walked all 72 holes of the four-day tournament, following her grandson on every shot.

Winning is better with family ❤️



Scottie Scheffler's 88-year-old grandma, Mary, was with him every step of the way @THEPLAYERSChamp. pic.twitter.com/YvEkCJKcln — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 13, 2023

Mary’s presence on the course might’ve given Scottie Scheffler a boost. The world’s No. 1 golfer carded a -17 for the tournament, winning the Players Championship by five strokes.

The weekend’s victory marked his sixth career win on the PGA Tour. After claiming the top spot, Scheffler talked about his grandmother’s appearance on the course.

“It’s pretty impressive she’s walking so many holes out here,” Scottie Scheffler said. “She’s a trooper. We’ve been coming here to spend time with her for a long time and, gosh, I really don’t know … don’t know what to say.

“She’s had a rough last year with grandpa passing away and, you know, we have an uncle that’s pretty sick. I’m happy that we’re all able to kinda enjoy all of this together.”