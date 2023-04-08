PGA Tour Golfer Trolls Phil Mickelson with Shirt Choice at The Masters

Phil Mickelson may have been on the receiving end of a troll job by Si Woo Kim, whom the six-time major champion was paired up with during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament Friday.

At least, that’s what golf fans seem to think, based on Kim’s outfit of choice. Kim, known for wearing shirts and polos with the PGA Tour brand front and center, did so once again Friday. Of course, the significance being his pairing partner is the same man who defected from the PGA Tour for the upstart LIV Golf.

Can only really sit back and admire Si Woo Kim's choice of threads while playing with Phil Mickelson today pic.twitter.com/sIsbEPJh6D — Alex Perry (@AlexPerryNCG) April 7, 2023

While it indirectly turned out to be a troll job, PGA Tour Golfwear sponsors Kim. Mickelson, meanwhile, like others on the LIV Golf circuit, is required to wear apparel of the Saudi-backed circuit in any tournament he enters.

Mickelson ultimately got the last laugh. The 52-year-old, making his return to the Masters after a one-year hiatus, is 4-under par and T10 for the tournament. Kim, a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, is 1-over par and T44 for the tournament.

After shooting a 69 before Augusta National Golf Club suspended play Friday, Mickelson said he feels he’s close to “going on a tear.”

“I’m close to going on a tear,” Mickelson said, via ESPN. “Even though the scores haven’t shown it, like I’m hitting so many good shots. Pretty soon I’m going to have a really low one. When that happens and it clicks, then the game feels easy again. Then I stop putting pressure on myself, and the scores just start to fall into place.”

Phil Mickelson Climbing Masters Leaderboard

Mickelson appears primed to make a run up the leaderboard entering the weekend. He sits eight shots off the lead, with fellow LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka sitting at 12-under par thru two rounds of play.

Just 32 years old and healthy for the first time in years, Koepka is eying the title of Grand Slam champion. Only five golfers have ever won all four of golf’s modern majors (Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Woods). Koepka is hoping to put himself one step closer to accomplishing the feat, needing the Masters and The Open Championship to do it.

“The whole goal is to win the Grand Slam, right?” Koepka said after his round Friday. “I feel like all the greats have won here and they have all won British Opens as well. Look, I guess it’s one more box for me to tick to truly feel like I’ve done what I should have accomplished in this game.”