PGA Tour’s Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy Announce Tech-Infused Golf League Starting in 2024

While Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy lead the PGA Tour’s charge against LIV Golf’s attempt to hijack the sport, the dynamic duo remains persistent in growing the game through PGA-sanctioned means. While Woods graces the cover of this year’s upcoming PGA 2K Sports video game, the pairing plans to branch off from the traditional aspect of the game with a new twist.

Launching in 2024, the pillars of the sport have announced plans for the creation of the TGL. Described as “tech-infused”, the new league brings forth an opportunity to show off the progression of the game. Competition would use teams and take place on Monday nights in order to not interfere with the PGA’s schedule.

However, competition would not incorporate tradition course play. Instead, renderings previewing the league’s gameplay includes a large venue equipped with a massive simulator with a physical green and chipping area within the confines.

👀 our custom-built arena, featuring a virtual course complete with a tech-infused short-game complex. pic.twitter.com/iPYxwz7eOK — TGL (@TGL) August 24, 2022

Matches would occur in primetime at a yet-to-be-built venue. But TGL has not made official a determination on location. The new league is a step forward from the shadow LIV currently casts on the future of the sport. And Wood’s involvement brings the 46-year-old’s presence back to the forefront of golf.

“Who knows where we’re going to see Tiger Woods play golf next, right?” McIlroy said. “We don’t know what his schedule is going to be. We don’t know how his body is going to be. But to be able to see him still showcase his skills on prime time, on TV without really any wear and tear on his body, I think to be able to see Tiger hit golf shots and still sort of provide people with a glimpse of his genius; I think it is a really good use of his time.”

Tiger Woods’ Relevance Remains Crucial as PGA Tour Fends Off LIV Golf’s Chaos

Returning to the cover of a golf game means more than just a public relations boost for Tiger Woods. With the game’s anticipated exclusion of defectors to LIV Golf, Woods’ return ensures a notable name and face from more than pure golf fans.

For the first time since 2013, Tiger Woods is back on the cover of a video game 🎮 pic.twitter.com/DCTWFRgWJv — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 17, 2022

The 2K21 iteration featured Justin Thomas on the cover, but frequently showed Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau in transition screens. However, with the latter two joining the Saudi-backed league, promoting the name recognition remaining in the PGA becomes a main priority for the video game.

Tiger Woods is the greatest chip the PGA holds in it’s battle against LIV Golf. The alliance formed with Rory McIlroy only proves the belief in the tradition game exists. But with an added flair and competition, TGL provides a televised alternate lane for sports and entertainment fans to enjoy.