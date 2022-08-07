PGA Tour’s Will Zalatoris Explains Decision to Fire Caddie Over ‘Unhealthy’ Situation

Not too frequently do you see a player on the PGA Tour part ways with a caddie in the middle of a tournament. But rising star Will Zalatoris believes a change was necessary while playing in this week’s Wyndham Championship.

Zalatoris fired caddie Ryan Goble following his Friday round at Sedgefield Country Club. The 25-year-old golfer didn’t take any joy in terminating the only caddie he’s had on the sanctioned professional tour, per USA TODAY.

After making the call, Zalatoris called it the “toughest decision I’ve had to make in my golf career.” He also said he and Goble have basically been best friends for the past three years.

“It was just getting a little unhealthy for both of us and obviously it hurts,” Zalatoris said. “We’ve kind of had a rough month together and it was starting to affect our relationship. I know guys say that when they split, but it really was. We were guys that we would love to have dinner together and hang out and what was happening on the course was starting bleed off the course and that’s not what you want.”

Making the quick substitution on the bag for Zalatoris at the Wyndham Championship is his short-game coach, Josh Gregory.

When Will Zalatoris Claim His First Major?

For Will Zalatoris, the 2022 major championship season on the PGA Tour proved to be the year of “almost.” The young golf star had opportunities to claim his first major victory but couldn’t quite close the deal.

Zalatoris shot -3 in The Masters, finishing tied for sixth. He closed out the PGA Championship and U.S. Open with a pair of second-placed finishes. He was much further down on the leaderboard at the Open Championship, closing the tournament in 28th.

Three top-six finishes in major tournaments fits the description of “close, but no cigar.” So, it brings to question, when will Zalatoris win his first major? It has to be on the horizon, right?

Zalatoris is also searching for his first PGA Tour victory. Though he was the tour’s Rookie of the Year in 2021, he has yet to hold a trophy. His lone professional win came in 2020 on the Korn Ferry Tour at the TPC Colorado Championship.

Perhaps the change on the bag this week will help Zalatoris get over the hump.