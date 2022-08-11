PGA Tour’s Billy Horschel Thinks Players Leaving for LIV Golf Have Been ‘Brainwashed’

Within the ongoing feud between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, Billy Horschel has been one of the most outspoken players. Back in July, he had a wild rant in which he called the defectors “hypocrites.”

In an interview on Wednesday with the Golf Channel, the 35-year-old Florida native discussed what he has heard recently from a few players who left for the Saudi-backed venture.

“I’ve said to some of the guys personally, I think they’ve been brainwashed. The way they feel so adamant that they’re going to be back on the PGA Tour,” Horschel said, via CBS Sports’ Kyle Porter. “I’ve had some of them tell me, ‘I’ll see you on Tour again.’ I said, ‘No you won’t.'”

This week, a federal judge in California ruled that the PGA Tour did not have to allow three former members who left for LIV Golf to play in the upcoming FedEx Cup Playoffs. Judge Beth Labson Freeman did not grant Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford a temporary restraining order.

Another constant Pro-PGA Tour voice has been Rory McIlroy. He commented that the ruling made for “a good day for the tour and majority of the membership.”

Billy Horschel Joins Rory McIlroy as PGA Tour ‘Spokesman’

While Billy Horschel has some good soundbites on the matter, his voice simply does not have the weight of McIlroy’s. The 33-year-old Northern Irishman a 21-time winner on the PGA Tour and a four-time major champion. He is currently ranked No. 3 in the world.

Before July’s Open Championship, McIlroy stated his opinion on players leaving for LIV Golf.

“I think at this stage, if you go over and play in a different tour then go play in a different tour,” McIlroy said at the time. “I think this whole having your cake and eating it-type thing is where the resentment’s from within the membership.”

He continued: “You’re sort of basically leaving all your peers behind to go make more money, which is fine. But just go over there. Don’t try and come back and play over here again.”

Above all else, that seems to be the primary message from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf players. If you say you are gone, be gone and stay gone.