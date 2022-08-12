PGA Tour’s Fred Couples Blasts Greg Norman, Others in Latest LIV Golf Rant

Fred Couples has channeled his inner Tom Petty in recent months. You can almost hear, Won’t Back Down echoing in the background anytime the 15-time PGA Tour winner gets a question about LIV Golf.

Couples has been pretty boisterous in his disapproval of the startup league. This time, he took a shot at LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman. He believes that’s the individual behind the lawsuits several players — including Phil Mickelson — presented to the PGA Tour recently.

“If they win or lose, I don’t really care,” Couples said, per Golf.com. “I’m 62, I play the Champions Tour, but it’s a little heartbreaking. Go do what you’re doing. Suing the Tour, 11 guys when there’s probably 200 guys on the Tour, I just find it really, really weird.

“And I have a funny feeling I know where it’s coming and it’s coming from their leader, who no one’s liked for 25 years. And that’s not being mean, that’s just — that’s the truth. He’s not a friend of mine, but he never would be because we don’t get along. But he’s running a tour that he thinks is incredible.”

Couples sounded off after 11 members of LIV Golf hit the PGA Tour with lawsuits over suspensions. The 1992 Masters champion just wants to see the guys who jumped ship stick to their own league.

He also doesn’t buy into LIV growing the game.

“All these guys think they’re changing the game and to me it’s comical, it’s really comical,” Couples said. “To have music on every tee and have people drinking beers and think that’s cool.” He added, “I never thought the cast and crew that would do that would be the guys doing it.”

This Isn’t Fred Couples First Time Teeing Off on LIV

Fred Couples isn’t new to speaking his mind when it comes to LIV. The 62-year-old golfer took some serious shots at Phil Mickelson earlier this summer, particularly after “Lefty’s” U.S. Open press conference.

“These guys — you’ve seen their interviews, right?” Couples said. “Have you ever seen Phil look so stupid in his life? They know it’s a joke.”

Couples said he was “disappointed” to see some of the bigger names in the PGA Tour jump ship. He also said he’d have no interest in joining the new league, run by Greg Norman, because of its backing.

“I think this is a family thing for me,” Couples told Golf.com in June. “I’m a little peon from Seattle, but I know where the money’s coming from, and I think my family would disown me if I went.”