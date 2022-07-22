PGA Tour’s Max Homa Posts Meme to Clown Henrik Stenson’s LIV Golf Announcement on Twitter

Over the weekend, 46-year-old Henrik Stenson was rumored to be leaving the PGA Tour as the next player to join LIV Golf. On Wednesday, Stenson tweeted a statement confirming that fact, and Max Homa found it to be very exhausting.

Homa saw Stenson’s long announcement and pulled out the old “i ain’t reading all that, i’m happy for u tho, or sorry that happened” meme. He used it to perfection.

Like a handful of LIV Golf signees, Stenson has been irrelevant on the PGA Tour for quite some time now. He does have a major championship under his belt – the 2016 Open Championship at Royal Troon. But Stenson has not won a PGA Tour event since the Wyndham Championship in 2017. He has missed seven of the past nine cuts in major championships dating back to 2020.

A story on Stenson’s departure reported that he made $40 million to make the move to LIV Golf. But on the other hand, he was stripped of his captaincy for the next Ryder Cup in 2023.

One Twitter user in the replies said it perfectly: “It would be refreshing almost if a player put out a statement that said, ‘I can’t win any more on the PGA so I’m joining LIV for $______ million because it’s too much to pass up.’”

Max Homa Has Week to Remember Playing with Tiger Woods

Homa, meanwhile, is the No. 21 ranked golfer in the world. He is also one of the most popular and outgoing players on the PGA Tour. He has 450,000 Twitter followers and they thoroughly enjoyed his ripping of Stenson.

The 31-year-old made news during The Open Championship last week after it was announced that he would be grouped with Tiger Woods for the first two rounds. Back in 2013 in his senior year at the University of California, Homa won the Pac-12 Championship. Afterward, he jokingly tweeted and asked Woods if they could play a practice round together.

@TigerWoods just won PAC 12s, NCAA championship, and qualified for the us open. Any chance I can get a practice round with u?? #hero — max homa (@maxhoma23) June 4, 2013

Upon last week’s announcement, Homa was over the moon.

Although he and Woods both missed the cut at St Andrews, Homa was grateful to have been on No. 18 at the Old Course while Woods waved goodbye to the crowd.

Typically after a missed cut u hope to flush it from ur memory. But not this one. This was pretty unforgettable. Incredibly bummed to not be playing the weekend but endlessly thankful for the 2 days with Tiger at St Andrews. That walk up 18 was a movie pic.twitter.com/TN34wEBWds — max homa (@maxhoma23) July 15, 2022

Now, Max Homa is waving goodbye to Stenson as he heads to LIV Golf’s next event.