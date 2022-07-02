PGA Tour’s Patrick Rodgers Buys a Round of Beer For John Deere Classic Crew After Second Career Hole-In-One

What makes a beer taste even better on 4th of July weekend? If you can get it for free, of course. Members of the John Deere Classic media team quenched their thirst on Friday, courtesy of PGA Tour golfer Patrick Rodgers.

The free suds came as a result of Rodgers hitting his second career hole-in-one in the second round of the John Deere Classic. The ace came on hole No. 3, a 131-yard, par-3.

Patrick Rodgers ACE 🎯 pic.twitter.com/opYg1SUKg4 — Hammer DAHN (@HammerDAHN) July 1, 2022

After celebrating the accomplishment on the course, Rodgers purchased a round for the John Deere Classic media crew. Appropriately, the beer of choice was Busch Light … out of a John Deere-themed can.

That’s a great way to make friends in the media. It’s also a really cool gesture from a PGA professional during a tournament. We’ll give Rodgers a major round of applause for delivering on this unofficial golf tradition.

Rodgers’ first career hole-in-one on tour came in the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship.

To make the hole-in-one moment even better — and the beer taste a little more refreshing — Rodgers is celebrating his 30th birthday on the weekend of the John Deere Classic.

Patrick Rodgers’ Searching for First PGA Tour Victory

Patrick Rodgers has proven to be consistent through the first three rounds of the John Deere Classic. He’s carded a 2-under-par 69 in each of the first three days and is -6 for the tournament.

Unfortunately for Rodgers, that score probably won’t be quite good enough to get a PGA Tour tournament victory. It’s something he’s still chasing this year.

Rodgers has one professional win, claiming the Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship on the Web.com Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour) in 2015. He came close in 2018, but lost in a playoff to Charles Howell III in the RSM Classic.

Rodgers made the cut in each of the last two U.S. Open tournaments, finishing 31st in 2021 and 2022.