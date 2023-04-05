The 2023 Masters Champion’s Dinner was destined to be at least somewhat awkward with LIV Golf competitors like Phil Mickelson allowed to attend and play in the tournament this weekend.

According to an article from Golf Week, there was no discussion about the warring golf promotions during the dinner, which was held in honor of 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler.

One reason for that Mickelson didn’t talk to anyone. Not just about LIV Golf. He didn’t talk about anything.

Fuzzy Zoeller, 1979 Masters winner, and Tommy Aaron, winner of the 1973 tournament both told Golf Week that Mickelson failed to speak at all during the event.

“We’re just 33 past champions in a room, all trying to get along,” Zoeller said. “Nobody said a word about it. Phil sat near the end of the table and kept to himself. He didn’t speak at all.”

Mickelson is a three-time Masters winner, claiming the Green Jacket in 2004 before also winning in 2006 and 2010.

He did not play at the Masters last year after he stepped away from golf due to comments he made about LIV Golf. Mickelson did not sign with the organization until June.

“I wished him good luck, but I couldn’t believe how quiet he was,” Aaron said. “Phil took a very low profile. He didn’t say a word.”

Phil Mickelson wasn’t alone at the Masters Champion’s Dinner

Phil Mickelson was not the only LIV Golfer in attendance at the Masters Champion’s Dinner. Charl Schwartzel, Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson are all competing at the Masters and were at the dinner.

Watson, for one, was particularly excited for the menu at the Masters Champion’s Dinner.

It was a particularly good menu, too. The main courses were Texas Ribeye steak or a blackened redfish. The starters were cheeseburger slides and firecracker shrimp with the dessert being a warm chocolate chip cookie in a skillet.