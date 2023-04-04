Phil Mickelson Skips His Masters Press Conference

Phil Mickelson is back at the Masters since taking last year off from competing for the world’s most prestigious tournament. But he’s not sharing his early thoughts on the event.

Rather, Mickelson declined to take part in any of the official pre-tournament Masters press conferences. Usually, the top names and contenders do an availability with the press during the days before the Masters. But Mickelson said no without giving a reason why. It’s unclear whether he’ll talk to the media after a practice round.

Maybe it’s because he doesn’t want to answer questions about his affiliation with LIV, the Saudia Arabian breakaway golf league. LIV poached several of the PGA’s biggest names, with Mickelson as its first big get. The Saudis paid huge bonuses and the prize money with their tournaments is significant.

Rich Lerner of the Golf Channel reported that Phil Mickelson was offered a Masters press conference slot. He said the golfer turned it down. That detail had been confirmed by several media entities, including Sports IIlustrated.

Rich Lerner mentioned on Live From the Masters this evening that Phil Mickelson turned down the opportunity for a press conference this week.



“Phil, we were told, declined an invitation” pic.twitter.com/ZO3o4mSyDd — The Fried Egg (@the_fried_egg) April 4, 2023

With Phil Mickelson a no, Cam Smith was the lone LIV rep who did a Masters availability. There are 18 LIV members in the field. Smith, who won last year’s British Open, told reporters that “it’s just important for LIV guys to be up there because … there’s a lot of chatter about ‘These guys don’t play real golf; these guys don’t play real golf courses.’ For sure, I’ll be the first one to say, the fields aren’t as strong.”

The LIV golfers also haven’t played in as many events leading into the Masters. The association only has had three tournaments this year. And most of the golfers have played only four to five tournaments since last November.

So the old-school members of the PGA and the rebels who joined the LIV are playing together this week at gorgeous Augusta, Ga. Maybe the azaleas will bring a reassuring Masters calmness to golfers like Phil Mickelson, an avid defender of LIV. Mickelson practiced Tuesday with three other LIV golfers, including Dustin Johnson.

Phil Mickelson played a Masters practice round, Tuesday, at Augusta National. Brother Tim is his caddy. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy, an intense advocate of the PGA, played a practice round with Brooks Koepka. McIlroy is a Masters favorite. Meanwhile, Kopeka is the former world’s No. 1 player with four grand slam titles on his resume. He joined LIV last year.

“It’s a very nuanced situation and there’s different dynamics,” McIlroy told reporters Tuesday. “You know, it’s OK to get on with Brooks and DJ (Dustin Johnson) and maybe not get on with some other guys that went to LIV. It’s interpersonal relationships – that’s just how it goes.

“But this week and this tournament is way bigger than any of that, I feel,” McIlroy said. “And it’s just great that all of the best players in the world are together again for the first time in what seems to be quite a while.”

But McIlroy said that so far during Masters week, he has yet to speak to Phil Mickelson.