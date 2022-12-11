Phil Mickelson Speaks Out Ahead of The Match VII

Phil Mickelson might not be quite as popular since his move from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf, but he’s still all-in on The Match. The three-time Masters champion voiced his support for Saturday night’s event in Florida.

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas participated in the latest edition of The Match. This winter event was created as a way to help raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief. Mickelson voiced his support for the major golf event just hours before it started.

“I’m proud to have been a part of the creation of The Match,” Mickelson tweeted, referencing the first-ever event between he and Woods back in 2018. “Today will be a fun, funny and insightful version and I’m wishing Tiger, Rory, JT and Jordan all the best. I’ll be watching it on TNT and I hope you will too.”

Mickelson has gone through major scrutiny since jumping from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf. He’s faced criticism from McIlroy, specifically. But, clearly, the six-time major winner is still showing support for his former colleagues.

Tiger Woods Battles Through Injury to Play in The Match

Tiger Woods was dedicated to playing in The Match. Even though he battled injury, he found a way to participate in the Saturday night event.

A week prior to The Match, Woods pulled his name out of the Hero World Challenge. He announced that he was battling plantar fasciitis, causing too many problems to compete in a lengthy event. Woods also dropped an epic line after withdrawing.

“I can hit any shot you want … just not walk,” He said. That’s a comment that only Tiger Woods can make.

Woods announced that he withdrew from the event but planned to play in The Match. He did exactly that on Saturday night, although he wasn’t on the right side of the scorecard. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth defeated Woods and McIlroy.