WATCH: Phil Mickelson Struggles at U.S. Open, Tallies 14 Putts Through Six Holes, Misses Cut

For all the talk about Phil Mickelson lately, the man is just simply not playing good golf. In LIV Golf’s inaugural event in London last week, the lefty shot +10 over 54 holes. He finished tied for 33rd out of 48 players.

He brought that game with him over the pond to The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, for the 122nd U.S. Open. Mickelson started his opening round +5 through the first six holes, which included this shaky four-putt from 12 feet.

It did not get much better for Mickelson on Thursday, as he finished the day with a 78. His score of +8 tied for 144th out of 156 players in the field. On Friday, the 52-year-old fired a slightly-better 73 for a second-round +3. But that made his two-day score +11, which also happens to be tied for 144th overall. He will miss the cut for the weekend, expected to be at +4, by quite a lot.

As the No Laying Up Twitter account joked, luckily for Mickelson “the tour he plays on doesn’t require good golf at all.”

Of course, the tweet is referring to the fact that, unlike on PGA Tour, there is no mid-tournament cut. Even the last-place finisher receives $120,000. Mickelson and other LIV Golf players have been suspended from playing in PGA Tour events. But the U.S. Open is hosted by the USGA – so he is allowed to compete.

Half of the field has played 36 holes, with the other half teeing off their second rounds this afternoon. A handful of players currently share the lead at -3. That includes Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and last week’s RBC Canadian Open winner Rory McIlroy.

Reporter Removed from Mickelson Press Conference

After his first round at LIV Golf’s inaugural invitational event in London, Phil Mickelson was attending a press conference. The author of his biography – Alan Shipnuck – was removed from the lefty’s press conference by “a couple of neckless security dudes.”

It was likely because in Shipnuck’s book, a certain quote from Mickelson put LIV Golf in a negative light. Mickelson acknowledged that the Saudis – whose $2 billion in funding essentially backs the new venture – had a role in killing Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi and called them “scary motherf—ers.”

Mickelson’s 25-minute pre-U.S. Open press conference on Monday had some fireworks, but nobody was removed by UGSA officials.