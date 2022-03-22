Phil Mickelson Won’t Compete in the Masters for the First Time in Nearly 30 Years

With Spring just around the corner, that means golf‘s biggest tournament. However, Phil Mickelson will not play at the Masters. Mickelson has been a regular at the event since 1994. Hasn’t missed a single year. However, that comes to an end this year as the 51-year-old has been surrounded by controversy in recent days. No official reason has been given for the absence.

No Phil in Augusta

Phil Mickelson has played at the Masters every year since 1994

In recent days Mickelson caught heat from the PGA and fellow players for comments he made about Saudi Arabia

This would have been Mickelson’s 30th start at Augusta

The veteran golfer was included on the list of participants until Monday

When the PGA and the rest of the sports world turn towards golf’s biggest stage, it will be without one of its most recognizable stars. Augusta National officials have confirmed to ESPN that Mickelson will not take part in the event. So, it’s about as official as it gets right there. Of course, Phil is a three-time Master’s champion and one of golf’s most popular figures.

In case you think that this isn’t a big deal, Phil’s old, blah blah blah. Well, he added a major tournament win to his resume as a 50-year-old last year. So, if Mickelson was set to compete then he was ready to compete. It just isn’t clear what the reasoning is, but his latest controversy definitely didn’t help things.

The short of it is that Mickelson’s biographer, Alan Shipnuck released a piece of the upcoming book on the golfer’s life. The comments that Mickelson made undermined the PGA and alleged that Mickelson had grown upset with the organization. He was apparently trying to make a golf league with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Since those comments were released, the golfer has faced criticism from the PGA, fans, and his fellow golfers. He has since released an apology, but it is unclear if that is going to help the situation at all. Callaway has paused its sponsorship of the golfer and he was taken off of the American Express tournament as host.

Phil Mickelson Out of the Masters After Last Month’s Apology

The times they are a-changing. No Phil Mickelson at the Masters means a different feel to the game. Almost 30 years straight and now that is all over. Mickelson put out his apology last month, but it is taking some time for folks to forgive.

“Although it doesn’t look this way now given my recent comments, my actions throughout this process have always been with the best interests of golf, my peers, sponsors and fans,” the golfer said. “There is the problem of off-the-record comments being shared out of context and without my consent, but the bigger issue is that I used words that do not reflect my true feelings or intentions.”

April is almost here, but we won’t see Phil in Augusta.