Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is the latest to take issue with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The fourth-year veteran has good reason to be upset, too.

On Monday morning, Brown was subject to a random drug test, an NFL policy. It just so happens that the receiver’s name was selected a day after posting an incredible performance in Philadelphia’s 35-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Needless to say, Brown took issue with the situation and called Goodell out via Twitter.

“I would have a drug test this morning huh lol,” Brown wrote. “Rogerrrr this is not random.”

Brown hauled in six catches for 156 yards and three touchdowns for the Eagles in the blowout win. He accounted for more than half of the team’s receiving total.

The NFL’s policy for testing athletes for performance-enhancing drugs states that 10 players from each team are randomly selected each week by a computer program. Practice squad players are also subject to testing.

So, yes, there’s a good chance that Brown just so happened to be selected this week. But after an impressive performance on Sunday, you can also understand his frustration, as well.

Philadelphia Eagles Are NFL’s Last Undefeated Team

One of the best stories of the 2022 NFL season has been Philadelphia’s rise to the top of the NFC. Through eight weeks, the Eagles are the league’s last-remaining undefeated team, sitting with a perfect 7-0 record.

A.J. Brown has been a huge reason for that success. In seven games, the receiver has caught a team-best 39 passes for 659 yards and five touchdowns, leading the Eagles in each category.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has also been playing at a high level, throwing for 1,799 yards and 10 touchdowns with just two interceptions. He’s also rushed for 303 yards and six additional trips to the endzone.

While the NFL season tends to be a grind, Philadelphia has a beneficial schedule to try and keep that undefeated season alive. With opponents like the Houston Texans, Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers occupying the schedule the next four games, the Eagles won’t play a team above .500 until Dec. 4 when they host the Tennessee Titans.

How long will Philly keep the undefeated season alive?