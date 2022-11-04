Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Had Houston Fans Going Absolutely Bonkers After TNF Win: VIDEO

Jalen Hurts had Houston fans going wild, cheering for the hometown hero as the visiting Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Houston Texans during Thursday Night Football.

Hurts had over 100 family members and friends in the stands, cheering on the quarterback of the only undefeated team in the National Football League.

The Eagles’ quarterback threw two passing touchdowns in Philadelphia’s 29-17 win at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Philadelphia moves to 8-0 with the win. The feat marks the first time in franchise history that the team has started 8-0.

While the Houston-born Hurts trotted off the field following the decisive victory, a large group of Eagles fans began chanting “M-V-P” in a visceral moment. That goose-bumping video is now going viral.

Ed Werder of ESPN posted a great angle of the encounter with Hurts and Eagles fans.

Jalen Hurts wins a short-week road game as #Eagles reach 8-0 first time in franchise history. His Houston hometown full of Eagles fans chanting, “M-V-P!” pic.twitter.com/SWFwptNlPc — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 4, 2022

Jalen Hurts currently ranks as one of the favorites to take home the MVP trophy at season’s end. However, with the regular season approaching the halfway point, it’s a little too early to tell who will bring home the award. Hurts, though, is doing his part to suggest the honor belongs to him.

Jalen Hurts’ High School Career in Houston

Hurts attended Channelview High School in Channelview, Texas. Channelview sits on the east side of Houston.

Averion Hurts, Hurts’s father, was the football coach at Channelview High School throughout his sons’ high school career. As a senior, Hurts passed for 2,384 yards with 26 touchdown passes and rushed for 1,391 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Hurts was named second-team all-district selection as a sophomore. Then, he received the District 21-6A Overall MVP during his junior season.

Hurts played against former Texas A&M running back Trayveon Williams throughout his high school career. Coming out of high school, Hurts was rated as a four-star recruit. Hurts also ranked among the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the Class of 2016.

Texas A&M recruited Hurts heavily, but Hurts chose to take his talents elsewhere. Jalen Hurts committed to the University of Alabama on June 5, 2015. At the time, Alabama’s defensive line coach Bo Davis and offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin were the coaches most intimately involved in his recruitment.

Hurts also participated in powerlifting in high school. While a sophomore in high school, Hurts could squat 500 pounds. He would eventually become regional finalist in the 198-pound weight class.

Ultimately, Hurts went on to compile over 9,000 passing yards in his college career which spanned two schools. Hurts threw 80 passing touchdowns to only 20 interceptions. The quarterback also ran for 3,274 yards and 43 rushing touchdowns in his career.

Jalen Hurts’ freshmen year saw him leading Alabama to a 13-1 record, with a last-second loss to Clemson in the National Championship Game. His collegiate career ended with him finishing second in Heisman voting to Joe Burrow during the 2019. Hurts, after transferring to Oklahoma, led the Sooners to a Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff appearance.