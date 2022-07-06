Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson Speaks Highly of Quarterback Jalen Hurts, Says ‘He Demands Respect’

Jalen Hurts is still earning his wings as the starter for the Philadelphia Eagles. While he’s still finding his footing in the league, the young quarterback is making quite an impression during his first two seasons in the NFL with his teammates. One offensive lineman in particular, 10-year team veteran Lane Johnson, has nothing but praise for his young quarterback.

Johnson is the heart-and-soul of Philadelphia’s offensive line, having suited up for the Eagles since 2013. He’s a three-time Pro Bowl selection and helped lead the team to a victory in Super Bowl LII. He’s played with his fair share of quarterbacks in the “City of Brotherly Love.”

As Hurts prepares to enter his second season as the full-time starter in Philly, Johnson says Hurts is showing his leadership ability.

“He just carries himself with a lot of poise. I mean, he demands respect,” Johnson said on NFL Total Access, per NFL.com. “Just the way he approaches day-to-day activity, how he trains, what he does in the film room. And he’s a great motivator. He’s a great leader.

“Even during summer, he’s connecting with a lot of the guys. A lot of receivers. Doing 7-on-7. Just doing typical work to prepare. I know he’s excited about the new guys that we have that we drafted and acquired over the offseason, and really just getting ready to go to work.”

Hurts fared pretty well in his first year as the starter in 2021. He posted an 8-7 record with the Eagles, leading them to a postseason appearance. The second-year quarterback struggled in a 31-15 Wild Card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, tossing two interceptions and completing just 23-of-43 pass attempts.

Hurts now enters the 2022 season with a full year of starting experience. And with some changes to the roster, Johnson isn’t the only one confident about what the offense can accomplish this fall.

Eagles Flying High With Confidence

Fourth-year running back Miles Sanders is enthusiastic about what the Philadelphia Eagles offense is capable of doing to opposing defenses this season. Bringing in A.J. Brown – giving Jalen Hurts another major target in the passing game – is a big reason for Sanders’ optimism.

“Oh man, the vibes are great. We all feel like we’re on an all-star team, so we feel great. We feel unstoppable, I’m not gonna lie,” Sanders told CBS Sports. “But we’ve gotta see. It’s gonna come down to camp, taking it one day at a time and putting everything together.”

Hurts now has targets in Brown, DeVonta Smith and Quez Walker at the receiver position, and with Dallas Goedert as a reliable option at tight end. Sanders is fresh off a 754-yard campaign in 2021, averaging a career-best 5.5 yards per carry.

Lane Johnson echoed Sanders’ comments from earlier in the summer. He’s excited about the roster and the potential the Eagles have heading into 2022. With Hurts dialed in, there’s no telling how far the Eagles can fly this season.

“The name of the game is focus,” Johnson said. “Yeah, I feel like we do have a great roster, but at the end of the day, we still have to go play.”