NFL Makes Decision on Philadelphia Eagles Player Indicted on Rape, Kidnapping Charges

News broke out of Ohio on Wednesday morning regarding Josh Sills, who was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges. Sills, a current Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman, was scheduled to travel with the team to Phoenix for Super Bowl 57 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL has now made it so Sills cannot participate in team activities. He was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list and is prohibited from practicing, playing in games, or traveling with the team.

“NFL placed #Eagles’ Josh Sills on the commissioner’s exempt list following today’s indictment by a grand jury in Ohio,” said Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. “Sills may not participate in practices and games or travel with the team while on the list. The matter will be reviewed under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.”

Even if the matter is reviewed by the NFL, the Super Bowl is just over 10 days from now. Philadelphia will be in Arizona well before then as well, preparing for the game. When media availability becomes open, questions will certainly be asked about the situation.

Sills was an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State picked up by Philadelphia. He only played in one game this season, making a special teams appearance against Arizona. For now, he will not be part of the Super Bowl festivities.

According to prosecutors in Sills' home state of Ohio, the charges stem from a Dec. 2019 incident.

Officials said via TMZ Sports that Sills “engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will.” An investigation took place which concluded Sills would receive two different felony charges — one for rape and another for kidnapping.

Sills was set to play for the Eagles on Feb. 12, competing for a championship in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs will be the opponent, with the two No. 1 seeds making their way through the AFC and NFC respectively.

Sills will appear in court just four days later, with a hearing scheduled for Feb. 16.