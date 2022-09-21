Philadelphia Eagles Revealed New Wordmark in End Zones for MNF Home Opener

Lincoln Financial Field debuted a new end zone with Eagles wordmark on both sides.

NBC10 News broadcast showed a sneak peek of the field, captured by Bleeding Green Nation’s Brandon Lee Gowton.

The wordmark features a minimalist style and was introduced back in June. The team designated it as a secondary logo to be used in “all forms of media and public-facing materials.” Now, these ‘public-facing materials’ includes the turf at the Linc.

Eagles have their new wordmark in the end zones for their home opener. (Via @NBCPhiladelphia) pic.twitter.com/PzHqETMOZM — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) September 19, 2022

The Eagles also added a black alternate helmet into their uniform rotation for this season. The NFL got rid of their one-helmet rule for teams, allowing the Eagles to add the black helmet. Additionally, the team wants to bring back the early ’90s Kelly green look as a throwback in 2023.

All of these new touches show how the organization has had a rebranding overhaul lately. Throughout Jeffrey Lurie’s ownership, the team’s brand hasn’t changed all too much until now.

The new Eagles wordmark wasn’t met with much of a warm reception from fans upon its reveal. However, it’s maintained a larger presence in the months since. It now appears on merchandise, promotional materials, and even within Madden NFL 23.

At press conferences, quarterback Jalen Hurts often sports a hat featuring the newly-lettered logo.

Fans React to New Eagles’ Wordmark and MNF’s Split Screen

For now, the old, pointed wordmark remains on the Eagles’ uniforms. However, it seems that may change in the future. With the reintroduction of Kelly green on the way, the entire uniform may see some slight modifications in the future.

Fans reacted to the new Eagles wordmark on Twitter. “Looks much better on the field,” one fan remarked.

“Yeah I genuinely don’t hate it. Old one was so good but after awhile this one will probably be great” another fan wrote.

ESPN’s Monday Night Football always has at least one doubleheader in the past few seasons. However, 2022 has been different, and fans have taken notice.

Normally, there isn’t much overlap in the game times. The NFL schedules that second game in either the Mountain or Pacific Time Zones. However, this time around, both games took place in the Eastern Time Zone. This created a significant overlap between the games, which angered many fans online.

However, the broadcasts would sometimes switch to a split screen, showing both Monday Night Football games simultaneously.

This decision was not well received by the general football-viewing public.

The fans especially hated how the split-screen was employed at odd times, with no pattern or warning letting fans know about the switch. Plenty of fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure over the move.

“This is why not staggering these games was patently dumb and shortsighted,” Matt Lombardo wrote on Twitter.

“ESPN please stop with this split screen. One game just started. I’m trying to watch the one in the final minute of the second quarter,” Teresa Walker wrote.

“Can we not with the split screen??? No one in Buffalo cares about Eagles Vikings,” user Hannah Buehler, a Buffalo reporter, wrote.