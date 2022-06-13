Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver Devon Allen Competes in Track Meet, Wins 110-Meter Hurdles with Impressive Time

The Philadelphia Eagles made an interesting addition in April when they signed wide receiver Devon Allen. Why would an NFL team bring aboard a 27-year-old who has not played football since 2016? Because he is an insanely freak athlete.

On Sunday at the USA Track and Field New York City Grand Prix, Allen ran a time of 12.84 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles. It is the third-fastest time in history, only 0.04 seconds behind the world record of 12.80.

“I thought I could break the record today,” Allen said. “Clean up a few things, and four-hundredths of a second is four-thousandths of a second per hurdle, which is so small. Going to have to wait for another race.”

From the Track to the Gridiron

Devon Allen crushed his previous best time of 12.99 seconds, which he ran in September. Aries Merritt set that world record time in 2012 in Brussels, Belgium. And the only other faster time was Olympic silver medalist Grant Holloway’s 12.81 last June at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

That was where Allen spent his college career, posting 54 receptions for 919 yards and eight touchdowns in 29 games for the Ducks. On the track and field team, Allen was a three-time national champion in the 110-meter hurdles.

He participated in Oregon’s Pro Day on April 1 and caught the eye of Philadelphia. The Eagles signed Allen to a three-year contract a week later.

Allen will also compete in the World Athletic Championships in July before training camp starts on July 26.

Devon Allen Might Break The WORLD RECORD Before Joining The NFL@FloTrackPodcast

🎙: https://t.co/iHCaHwIJ6B pic.twitter.com/N4OqwY6LCk — FloTrack (@FloTrack) June 13, 2022

“I’m going to put football on the back burner for now,” Allen said at the time of the signing. “I wanted to come to pro day and announce that I’m taking this seriously. The goal is to get ready for Worlds, compete at Worlds, win, break the world record, and then July 18th when Worlds is done, go to camp the next week.”