WATCH: Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman Cusses Out Eagles Fans at Thursday Night Football Game

When your team is 8-0, you get to enjoy a little fun. That’s how Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman handled a hilarious sign during the team’s Thursday Night Football game against the Houston Texans this week.

Philadelphia owns a perfect this season, the last-remaining undefeated team in the NFL. To help celebrate the occasion, a group of Eagles fans who made the trip to Houston had a sign for Roseman.

“Howie, you are forgiven,” the sign read, implying he catches a ton of grief for management decisions.

Seeing the sign at NRG Stadium Thursday, Roseman walked over to the fans. He also had a message for them, which ended up going viral.

“I’m f—ing forgiven for your first f—ing Super Bowl? F— you,” Roseman told the fans.

Philly Howie said you’re welcome for your first SB😂🦅 GO BIRDS @Eagles the best pic.twitter.com/zqg8iqDV9n — holly (@xoholly) November 3, 2022

Roseman’s appeared to be all in good fun. We have to acknowledge, though, considering all the flak he takes from Philly fans, it had to be good to say that. Even if it was meant as a joke.

There’s still a lot of season left, but right now, Roseman has our vote for GM of the Year.

Eagles WR Sounds Off on NFL Drug Testing Policy

Before Howie Roseman had his exchange with Eagles fans Thursday night, receiver A.J. Brown fired a shot at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Last Sunday, Brown posted one of the top receiver performances of the season. He hauled in six catches for 156 yards and three touchdowns in Philadelphia’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Monday, Brown was subject to a random drug test. Needless to say, the receiver wasn’t too happy.

“I would have a drug test this morning huh lol,” Brown wrote on Twitter. “Rogerrrr this is not random.”

It’s been a pretty vocal week for the players and staff within the Eagles organization. Being undefeated will do that to a team.