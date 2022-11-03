Philadelphia Loves Wife of Phillies Slugger Rhys Hoskins for Buying Fans Beer

Jayme Hoskins is becoming quite popular in Philadelphia this postseason. The wife of Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins has been purchasing fans beer throughout the MLB playoffs, easily turning her into a fan favorite.

On Tuesday night, Game 3 of the World Series against the Houston Astros, Hoskins purchased 50 beers for Phillies fans outside Section 104. It’s the second time during the postseason she’s treated Phillies supporters to free suds.

50 more at 104, see you there https://t.co/OqrsWqtjJu — jayme (@jaymehoskins) November 1, 2022

Wednesday night, Jayme tweeted out that she’ll be treating fans to 50 more beers at Section 104. That will be Game 5 of the World Series and the final home game for the Phillies.

The series is knotted at 2-2.

Several fans have shown major support for Jayme, Rhys and the rest of the Phillies. But … Jayme might be the most popular right now because of her generosity.

“You’re the goat this city loves you & your family,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another fan chimed in, “I saw a picture of you picking up the beers at the bar. You rock!!!”

While Jayme has been buying fans beer during games, Rhys has been enjoying plenty of success on the diamond. This postseason, he’s smashed six home runs, batted in 12 runs and has crossed home plate nine times.

Houston Astros Make History in Game 4 of World Series vs. Phillies

Phillies fans might’ve needed a few more brews following Wednesday night’s game. Not only did Philadelphia drop a 5-0 contest, it fell victim to baseball history.

The Houston Astros hurled a combined no-hitter in Game 4, tying the series at 2-2. That’s just the second no-hitter — individual or combined — in 688 World Series games.

Houston’s crew that received credit for the World Series no-no include (starter) Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly.