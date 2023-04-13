Philadelphia Phillies’ Matt Strahm Not Happy About MLB Teams Extending Beer Sales

Few instances when attending live sports live are like sipping on a brew at an MLB game. Even so, there’s an inherent risk considering fans do eventually have to leave the venue. Now, Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm isn’t wanting to see that fact get lost on anybody.

Strahm addressed his concerns on alcohol sales on the ‘Baseball Isn’t Boring’ podcast. This came after several teams around the league decided to extend their beer sales to the eighth inning rather than cutting things off in the seventh. He says he realizes it’s a monetary-based decision in the end. Still, he doesn’t understand it considering the risk that it takes with their fan’s safety.

“The reason we stopped in the seventh before was to give our fans time to sober up and drive home safe, correct?” asked Strahm. “So, now, with a faster-pace game — and me just being a man of common sense — if the game is going to finish quicker, would we not move the alcohol sales back to the sixth inning to give our fans time to sober up and drive home? Instead, we’re going to the eighth. And now you’re putting our fans and our family at risk driving home with people who have just drank beers 22 minutes ago.”

“My thing is when you’re looking at the safety of your fans? That’s probably not the smartest decision to extend it into the eighth,” Matt Strahm said. “But, just using common sense — we stopped it in the seventh for the safety of fans and people getting home. Like, it just, it makes no sense to me that you’re going to allow it to the eighth inning.”

The new pitch clock in the MLB has a lot to do with this. With games moving faster, teams aren’t seeing as many alcohol sales considering that they get to the seventh inning quicker. That’s led teams like Arizona, Texas, Minnesota, and Milwaukee to change their methods. Their choices are also causing other franchises like the Marlins and Mets to reconsider theirs as well.

Matt Strahm has a point, though. Faster games are leading teams to extend their cut-off times. However, they don’t seem to be taking into account that the last innings will also fly by faster as well. That will then leave some vulnerable to those who decide to drive under the influence.

With this so early into the changes, we’ll have to see how this decision affects fans and their behavior around the league moving forward. With that said, Strahm’s point is simply rooted in safety which, adult beverage sales or not, is the most important component of the discussion.