Philadelphia Phillies Minor League Pitcher Corey Phelan Dead at 20

The baseball world was dealt a heartbreaking blow this week after the death of Phillies Minor Leaguer Corey Phelan. The 20-year-old pitcher passed away after a battle with cancer, the team announced in a Thursday statement. It is a devastating loss, the update notes. Corey Phelan was always a “positive presence,” the message notes of the baseball player. Phelan was known well for not only his “selflessness,” the statement continues, but also for his ability to influence “everyone around him.”

The Phillies Mourn The Loss, Noting That Corey Phelan Will “Always Be A Special Person”

In the recent statement, the Phillies director of player development Preston Mattingly notes that Phelan’s smile “lit up a room.” Mattingly added that “everyone who came into contact with him cherished the interaction.”

The statement notes that Corey’s memory will certainly live on. Especially within the Phillies organization. “Corey is and always will be a special person,” Mattingly shares.

The Pitcher Was Diagnosed With Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Corey Phelan is a New York native who signed with the club as an undrafted free agent just over two years ago. Doctors diagnosed the pitcher with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in April after passing out in the shower. Scans revealed the athlete had a nine-inch cancerous mass in his chest.

Corey Phelan was undergoing chemotherapy treatments at New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center shortly after his diagnosis. However, even this didn’t keep the baseballer from his teammates as he visited his fellow Phillies when they played the Mets at Citi Field in May.

“That was one of the best nights ever,” Corey Phelan said about that moment.

“Getting to be able to talk with the guys in the locker room,” the athlete reflected. “Joe Girardi took me on the field, everyone supportive and nice.” The pitcher added that the entire “Phillies organization has been nothing but amazing to me and my family.”

Phelan Touches Hearts Sharing His Love Of The Game To Social Media

Corey Phelan appeared in nine games with the Phillies, boasting a 0.93 ERA and 1.14 WHIP (Walks and Hits Per Inning Pitched) average. It was just two weeks ago that the baseball player shared his passion for the game telling his Instagram followers how excited he was to get back out onto the field.

The Insta post includes pics of Phelan doing his thing on the mound. “Can’t wait to get back out there,” Phelan shares.