Philadelphia vs. Houston: Fans Gear Up for Rare NFL and World Series Crossover

It’s an odd scheduling quirk we can blame on Mother Nature. Sports fans can tune into Thursday Night Football for undefeated Philadelphia meeting Houston. Or, they can choose the Astros hosting the Phillies in game five of the World Series.

It never was supposed to be this way. Sure, the Eagles and Texans were on the NFL’s schedule for TNF on Amazon Prime. But the World Series, which also features Houston and Philadelphia. wasn’t supposed to play tonight. Rain washed out Monday’s game, forcing the rescheduling.

The Astros and Phillies played last night, with the Houston pitching staff throwing a no-hitter to beat Philadelphia 5-0. It was only the second no-hitter in World Series history and the first combined one. Four Astros pitchers got in on the action to help Houston tie the World Series 2-2. It takes four victories in a seven-game series to claim the world title.

So because of Mother Nature, Houston and Philadelphia will be the focal points of the sports universe, at least for one evening. Thankfully, the games will be played in two different cities. Houston’s NRG Stadium is the site for the Texans-Eagles. The World Series continues at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has led his team to an undefeated season. But will fans tune to Philadelphia-Houston playing an NFL or in the World Series? (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

We’re Betting Texans Fans Flip to Philadelphia-Houston in World Series

Those fans who bought a ticket for TNF will be able to keep up with the World Series. NRG Stadium will post the baseball score throughout the stadium. Plus, the giant end zone video board (it’s second-largest in the NFL) will be used to show updates from the Houston-Philadelphia World Series game.

It’s only the seventh time teams from the same metro areas are meeting in both the World Series and an NFL game on the same day. The state of Texas also was involved the last time it happened. That was in 2011, when the Dallas Cowboys played the St. Louis Rams in an NFL game. Meanwhile, the World Series featured the Texas Rangers vying against the St. Louis Cardinals. Both games happened at side-by-side stadiums in Arlington. The Texas franchises both won that day.

Meanwhile, fans of the Eagles and Phillies faced a similar dilemma in 2009. The city of Philadelphia played host to both big events involving the New York Giants (NFL) and the Yankees (MLB).

The previous six: pic.twitter.com/P9ALf5cqQG — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 1, 2022

This probably will be an easy NFL choice, at least for Texan fans. Their team is 1-5-1. But while Houston fans will flip to baseball, what will Philadelphia do? The Phillies can’t clinch the World Series tonight, but the Eagles are the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL. Still, a poll conducted by an ABC affiliate in Philadelphia suggested that two-thirds of their viewers will choose the Phillies.

Meanwhile, there will be at least one Eagles player checking on the Houston-Philadelphia score in the World Series. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who grew up in the Houston area, is a life-long Astros fan. The Astros social media account even used a photo of Hurts to celebrate Wednesday’s victory.