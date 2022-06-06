Phillies’ Alec Bohm Accidentally Cuts His Neck with Bat After Striking Out Against Angels

As you get older, you learn important life lessons. One of those lessons is: The inanimate object usually wins. Alec Bohm – a 25-yard old third baseman for the Philadelphia Phillies – may have learned that the hard way.

After striking out in a key situation on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, Bohm returned to the dugout and slammed his bat on the rack. The bat recoiled and hit Bohm in the neck, leaving a cut and a trickle of blood down to his jersey.

Sheesh. Look at Alec Bohm did to himself. pic.twitter.com/OOzpeCPxc3 — Glen Macnow (@RealGlenMacnow) June 5, 2022

Fortunately for Bohm, he avoided serious injury, just needing a gauze pad to clean up the mess. Also, his Phillies teammates picked him up and scored five runs in the first inning after Bohm’s strikeout. Unfortunately for Bohm, he finished the day 0-for-4, adding onto a 1-for-28 hitting slide.

Bohm did possibly break out of his slump on Sunday, with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate in Philadelphia’s 9-7 comeback win over the Angels. The Phillies swept Los Angeles in a three-game series over the weekend after firing their manager, Joe Girardi, on Friday morning.

Baseball Players’ Dubious Injuries

Since Bohm was (thankfully) alright, this probably will not be added to the infamous long list of dubious injuries to MLB players. Just in the past week, the New York Mets had two such instances. Star shortstop Francisco Lindor missed a game because he closed a hotel door on his finger and future Hall of Fame pitcher Max Scherzer barely escaped a bump in the road of his return from an arm injury when his dog (in distress) bit his hand.

In terms of angry players losing fights to inanimate objects in the dugout, former Phillies pitcher Ryan Madson broke his toe in 2010 after kicking a chair in the dugout following a poor performance. Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Devin Williams punched the dugout wall (???) in 2021 and fractured his right hand. Also in 2021, Atlanta Braves pitcher Huascar Ynoa also broke his right hand punching the padded dugout bench.

“He’s not the first and he won’t be the last. There’s probably no one who feels any worse than him,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said at the time.