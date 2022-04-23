PHOTO: Baker Mayfield’s New Statue at Oklahoma Gets Roasted for Looking Nothing Like Him

The University of Oklahoma revealed a new Baker Mayfield statue and it was… something. It brought to mind some other statue mishaps in recent years. One might remember the Ronaldo bust that looked warped and cartoonish. However, this has issues for all kinds of other reasons.

Look, Mayfield was great in college and he’s still a quality quarterback in the NFL. The QB was at the ceremony where the statue was unveiled. Of course, ever since it came out, the internet has been having a field day.

It’s a really bad statue for loads of reasons… no bigger one than why in the hell is Baker’s statue playing football without a helmet? pic.twitter.com/lH9ijAqBzI — Mike Ryan (Ruiz) 🌪 🏆 (@MichaelRyanRuiz) April 23, 2022

Mayfield, a Heisman Trophy winner in his own right, has his statue doing a similar pose. However, it’s the likeness and the lack of a helmet that makes it extra strange. I know you have to show the face of the player, but when it doesn’t even look like Mayfield, what does it matter if there’s a helmet covering it up?

So, let’s take a closer look at that statue and see what it really looks like, shall we?

Looks like Dennis from always sunny pic.twitter.com/DcZ8yQNRqr — shea ok (@degronso) April 23, 2022

If you just showed me this photo without Baker Mayfield next to the statue for context, I would not be able to guess that player. It could be Johnny Unitas or it could be the top created player in the latest Madden pro league. I just can’t tell. No one is asking for a masterpiece, but some likeness would be great. Sooners fans for generations will be thinking that Mayfield was 6’3″ and looked as if Mr. Fantastic took up a career on the gridiron.

It really does look like even Baker himself can’t believe it. That’s what this user thought anyway.

Even Baker has a "WTF?" look going on.

It looks kinda like a giant green army man station. (I'm colorblind so i have no idea the color, but that's what I thought of seeing it.) — Paul S. (@ovid9) April 23, 2022

So, what do we think about this, Outsiders? Huge fail? Not a big deal? Or something in between?

Baker Mayfield Statue Isn’t That Bad, Those in Denial Say

Now, of course, there’s going to be some folks with crimson tinted glasses on. Sooner fans are some of the most dedicated. So, it makes sense that some would defend the bust. However, this user at least made a point about the helmet thing. Heisman Park at OU doesn’t have helmets on any statues unless they are leather helmets.

That’s a bad take. All of the statues in Heisman park don’t have helmets. The pose is from a famous Bedlam game the fan base knows. What else is bad? — Alex Haynes, Esq. (@AlexHaynesLaw) April 23, 2022

We can give a little leeway for the helmets. However, the thing looks nothing like the player it was made to resemble. It’s just a funny moment in sports and one that makes you wonder, “what were they thinking?”

Now, future generations will have a strange mental image of what Baker Mayfield looks like because of this statue. I’m not sure if this will become a meme or not, as Ronaldo’s bust did, but it will be the butt of jokes for some time to come. Especially for those Cowboys in Stillwater.