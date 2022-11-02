PHOTO: Ezekiel Elliott Accidentally Reveals Cowboys Thanksgiving Throwback Helmet

On Wednesday afternoon, Ezekiel Elliott revealed the Dallas Cowboys throwback helmets they are set to wear for the NFL Thanksgiving game. Watching Dallas play on Turkey Day is one of those traditions that you can’t let go of, but Zeke let the cat out of the bag a bit too early.

Ezekiel Elliott must have been excited about seeing those helmets because he couldn’t stop himself from posting them. However, it was quickly deleted. Despite that, the internet now has a hold of the photo and it’s awesome. These helmets are going to look great on TV and the rest of the uniform should be just as good.

Zeke posted the Cowboys throwback helmets they'll be wearing for Thanksgiving 🔥



(via @EzekielElliott) pic.twitter.com/LDTEv7bAU4 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 2, 2022

The double stripes, the star, the subtle toned-down Cowboys blue all on a brand new helmet – perfection. I’m not even a Cowboys fan and this helmet gets a big thumbs-up. Teams and fans have been embracing these throwbacks more and more and it’s a lot of fun.

Ezekiel Elliott got a little overzealous and posted the helmet, that’s alright. The whole thing wasn’t revealed and that’s good for the team. After about an hour on his Instagram story, the running back took the post down. It’s really a surprise that it stayed up for so long.

Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys Face NY Giants on Thanksgiving

Coming off their game against the Minnesota Vikings on the 20th, the Dallas Cowboys will play the New York Giants on Thanksgiving day. If the Cowboys are bringing these helmets out, I can’t wait to see what the Football Giants have waiting for us.

These two teams played each other earlier this season and that was a 23-16 win for the Cowboys. That was when Cooper Rush was passing the ball. Since then both teams have gone on to have a good season and are at 6-2 on the year. Could we see a Giants and Cowboys game that actually matters this season?

With Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott back and in rhythm these Cowboys are really clicking. Their last game was an even-handed beating of the Chicago Bears in a 49-29 final score. Thanksgiving is just around the corner.