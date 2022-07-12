LOOK: Photo from Famous Bridge at St Andrews Shows Tiger Woods Accidentally Standing on Jack Nicklaus’ Foot

Tiger Woods has never had anything but respect for Jack Nicklaus throughout his golfing career. But you could say Woods was always trying to step on Nicklaus’ toes (metaphorically) as he chased his all-time record of 18 major championships.

The two golfing legends posed together for a photo on Swilcan Bridge – the famous stone passageway on the Old Course at St Andrews’ 18th hole – during a practice round on Monday. Upon closer review, you can see Woods’ left foot accidentally on top of Nicklaus’ left.

There is obviously no intent behind it – Woods respects nothing more than golf’s history – but it still made for some funny comments among those who noticed it.

Tiger with the upper foot 🦶 👀 https://t.co/keo0F3QS2z — Sam Dorman (@samdorman01) July 11, 2022

When Woods won his 14th major championship in 2008 at the U.S. Open at the age of 33, it seemed like only a matter of time until he reached Nicklaus’ mark. But injuries, affairs and otherwise have led to Woods’ career downturn.

He did miraculously return to win the 2019 Masters to reach 15 for his illustrious career. But he does not seem close to claiming another. With the PGA Tour field so deep nowadays, it is hard to picture him taking home the Claret Jug this week. Still, Woods is going “to give it at least one more run at a high level.”

Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus Share Affinity for St Andrews

This week is the 150th anniversary celebration of The Open Championship and Nicklaus is in attendance for the ceremony. He will be recognized by the Royal Burgh of St Andrews Community Council as an honorary citizen, becoming only the third American to receive the honor. The other two are Benjamin Franklin and Bobby Jones.

Like Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus also won three Open Championships with two of them coming at the Old Course.

“It’s pretty special, it’s the reason I’m back. There are a lot of reasons to be back, the 150th anniversary, the tournament, the whole thing. But this is why I’m back,” the 82-year-old Nicklaus said. “That’s pretty special, I think only two Americans have ever been honored before, so it’s special and I’m very flattered. I’m sure it will be a very humbling experience for me.

He continued: “I declined to come back the last couple of times to St Andrews because it made my farewell in 2005. And I didn’t want to come back and dilute that for what it was. It was fantastic then. But when I got the invitation this time. To be an honorary citizen of St Andrews and to follow Bobby Jones and Benjamin Franklin, I’ve got to come back. So to be back is fantastic.”

Yeah, as long as he does not have bruised toes.