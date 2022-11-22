PHOTO: Travis Kelce Rocked a Fonzie ‘Happy Days’ Shirt Before Chiefs’ SNF Win Over the Chargers

Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ (8-2) “Sunday Night Football” showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-5), Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce met up with a special guest.

Henry Winkler, a big fan of the Chiefs quarterback, was in attendance to meet one of his “heroes.” Though Winkler was there to see Mahomes, Kelce showed up and donned a shirt to pay homage to one of the actor’s most famous roles. “Football Family Fonzie” Kelce’s shirt read — a callback to Winkler’s iconic “The Fonz” character in the hit TV sitcom “Happy Days.”

And of course @tkelce came out with this shirt, an ode to Winkler's famous Happy Days character Fonzie. (via @aaronladd0) pic.twitter.com/OZbPssbwIb — NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2022

Mahomes later presented Winkler with a signed jersey during pregame warmups.

“I appreciate you coming,” Mahomes told Winkler, via KSHB 41 in Kansas City. “It says Winkler on the back and everything. I appreciate you. Have a great time.”

Winker said afterwards that he was “thrilled out of his mind” to meet Mahomes.

“I think that I just met one of my heroes,” Winkler said. “He was so genuine. I think that he is exactly the same in life as he lives with the intensity on the field.”

Travis Kelce Reminds NFL World of Generational Talent

With Winkler in attendance at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Kelce had arguably the finest performance of his season. The 33-year-old eclipsed 100 receiving yards for the fourth time this season, going for 115 yards on six receptions with two scores. The second touchdown was the game-winner — a 17-yard score to give the Chiefs a 30-27 lead with 31 ticks remaining in the fourth quarter, which they did not relinquish.

Kelce’s performance came on a night when the Chiefs needed it most. Kansas City was down pass-catchers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman due to injury and later lost Kadarius Toney during the game.

“Patrick and Travis calm everything down on both sides of the ball. The good players really stepped up when we needed it,” head coach Andy Reid said after the game, via ESPN. “I’m proud of our guys for stepping up offensively and defensively. That’s big-time football at the right time.”