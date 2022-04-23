Photographer Who Was Once Beat Up by Mike Tyson Says Plane Heckler ‘Got Lucky’

Legendary heavyweight Mike Tyson recently got into an altercation on a plane; he threw punches at an overexcited fan who became a nuisance. The victim of Tyson’s ire, Melvin Townsend III, has hired a lawyer from Morgan & Morgan. The plane was headed from San Francisco to Florida, and according to witnesses, Tyson exited the plane after the altercation.

Video footage shows Townsend’s damage; Tyson bloodied his forehead, but left him otherwise unharmed. Townsend received medical attention and spoke with police after the incident. It is still undetermined if Townsend is pressing charges against Mike Tyson.

Recently, a photographer who also got into an altercation with Tyson at one point in his career spoke with TMZ. Tony Vero said that Townsend definitely “got lucky.” In 2009, Tyson punched Vero in the head when he got too close to him at the LAX ticket counter. Both made citizens arrests and while Tyson was taken away in a squad car, Vero didn’t press charges. The two settled for an unknown amount.

“He got lucky, he got a couple of scratches,” said Vero of Townsend. “You can’t mess with the bull, man. I’m serious.” Vero claimed Townsend seemed drunk on the plane, and that could have added to his obnoxious behavior. “I’m surprised the crew didn’t do anything,” Vero continued. “Where was the crew?”

Photographer Recalls 2009 Incident With Mike Tyson, Weighs In On Recent Altercation

TMZ asked Vero if he thought the airline crew fell short during the incident. Vero replied, “They were nowhere in the video. [Tyson] should have been protected [from] this unruly passenger, this guy was unruly, he looked like he was drunk.”

When asked if he felt sorry for Tyson, Vero said that he did, then elaborated on their changed relationship. According to Vero, the two have put all issues from 2009 behind them. “He’s amazing now,” said Vero. “He signs autographs, when I see him at the airport he gives me a hug.” He claimed that they have no bad blood between them, “but you can’t mess with him.”

TMZ then asked Vero if there was a lesson here for anyone in the future who would “try to go at Mike.” Vero replied, “For Mike Tyson, don’t mess with the dude. The guy is a big guy,” but he was clear that “he’s a good man.”

Vero had a message for Tyson as well, saying, “Mike, I love you, and this guy should have been arrested […] for [being an] unruly passenger […] I love you man, I got your back. You changed your whole life around.” He claimed that Townsend should be “charged with something” and that Tyson shouldn’t settle, that he should “take it to court.”