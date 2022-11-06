PHOTOS: George Strait Gets VIP Tour Before Houston Astros World Series Game

The Houston Astros made time for George Strait before the start of Saturday’s World Series game. Because when the king of country music is in the dugout, you roll out the red carpet. Check that, bright orange and blue.

The Astros honored Strait, a Texan, by asking him to open their MLB game against Philadelphia with the “play ball” call. Meanwhile, Houston billionaire Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale threw out the first pitch.

Houston journalist Mark Berman tweeted several photos of Strait and his family. Here’s one where he’s meeting Astros all-star second baseman Jose Altuve. Strait is looking World Series comfortable in his jeans, untucked gray button down and white sneakers. (He can’t wear boots everywhere). But the Texan also is wearing an Astros cap. The rest of the family is decked out in Astros gear.

Jose Altuve with George Strait and his family. pic.twitter.com/deIJTo2u86 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 5, 2022

And here’s George Strait sitting in the dugout and shaking hands with third baseman Alex Bregman. Maybe Strait and Bregman talked about the slugger’s homer earlier in the series. Bregman hit his sixth career World Series homer, which broke the record for slugging third basemen, earlier this week. It was his 15th post-season career homer. That’s good enough to tie Bregman with Babe Ruth.

Alex Bregman and George Strait pic.twitter.com/RZBtKkmW9q — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) November 5, 2022

George Strait Even Hung Out with Astros Manager Dusty Baker

Wait, there’s more as George Strait shook hands with most everyone hanging around the dugout. There were snaps of Strait and Astros legend Craig Biggio.

And here he is with Houston manager Dusty Baker, who is rumored to be the nicest man in Major League Baseball.

Dusty Baker and George Strait pic.twitter.com/XDHAiKlmC0 — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) November 5, 2022

George Strait could be on hand for some Houston magic. The Astros lead the Phillies in games, 3-2. A win tonight gives the Astros the World Series title, the second for the franchise. Houston also won in 2017. And we know Strait loves the baseball team, since this isn’t the first time we’ve seen photos of the king of country sporting an Astros hat.

The World Series started last weekend in Houston. The Astros and Phillies split the two games at Minute Maid Park. Then Houston won two of three games in Philadelphia to give them a chance for a mass celebration tonight.

JJ Watt, the one-time Houston Texan who now plays for the Arizona Cardinals, loves to live tweet the World Series games. He noticed that Mattress Mack was at Minute Maid. “Mack throwing out the first pitch tonight?! The roof is gonna pop off Minute Maid.” Watt proclaimed.

Then he noticed Strait. “George Strait is in the building too?!? Royalty.”