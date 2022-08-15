LOOK: Photos of Lame USMNT Uniforms Leaked, Soccer Fans Ridicule Them on Twitter

Photos of the USMNT’s (United States Men’s National Team’s) lame uniforms for the 2022 Men’s World Cup have been leaked. And you could say that fans are not thrilled with the potential look.

A fan just DMd me these pictures of the 2022 USMNT World Cup kit. pic.twitter.com/u7nDwp6iXB — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) August 15, 2022

The white uniform is about as plain as can be, while the other one looks like some kind of rejected black and blue tie-dye design. Both are simply atrocious.

The authenticity of the leaked photos has been questioned by a few Twitter users. Either they are so bad that they could not possibly be the USMNT’s uniforms. Or because the “USA” crest is directly in the center – rather than on either side of the chest – they might not be official.

But those inquiries have been squashed by a few other Twitter users. A second set of leaked photos arose soon after. While Weston McKennie – a 23-year-old who is on the USMNT – commented “Tried to tell them 😢“ on an Instagram post of the uniforms.

Whatever the truth may ultimately be, the leaked photos have made for some hilarious comments across the internet today.

“This looks like a kit you buy at an airport,” Jason Conception (@netwerk) wrote:

this looks like a kit you buy at an airport https://t.co/XGNoqBnfMX — jason concepcion (@netw3rk) August 15, 2022

“U-14s summer camp vibes,” Zito Madu (@_Zeets) pointed out:

“Pathetic … USMNT wearing black & blue to the World Cup feels a bit too on the nose,” Pete Blackburn joked.

USMNT wearing black & blue to the World Cup feels a bit too on the nose — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) August 15, 2022

Looking Forward to the USMNT in the 2022 World Cup

The 2022 Men’s World Cup will take place in November across the nation of Qatar. The USMNT has been placed in Group B, along with England, Iran and either Scotland, Wales or Ukraine – based on the outcome of a playoff. The United States’ first match will be against that playoff winner on Monday, November 21. The team will then face England on Friday, November 25 and Iran on Tuesday, November 29.

In nine World Cup appearances since 1934, the USMNT has only advanced past the Round of 16 once – an eighth-place finish in 2002. Most recently, the team did not even qualify for the 2018 event in Russia. The USMNT finished third in the inaugural World Cup in 1930, when there were only 13 total teams in the tournament.

Back in May, U.S. Soccer’s Men’s and Women’s National Teams agreed to terms on a “historic accomplishment.” It was a collective bargaining agreement that will mean equal pay for both clubs going forward.