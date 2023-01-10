PHOTOS: SoFi Stadium Workers Mop Up Rainwater on the Concourse

When you schedule a national championship game in a covered stadium in LA, you expect great weather. SoFi Stadium somehow defies that logic. With its strange “but beautiful” design as Pat McAfee put it earlier on Monday night, SoFi has allowed plenty of rain into the stands for the college football championship game.

A combination of rain and wind has made SoFi Stadium a little difficult to get around. Workers are actually in the concourse area trying to mop up rain.

The stadium is covered but doesn’t have walls. So, you get wet floors like this.

The wind is blowing rain into the concourse of SoFi because the stadium was built without walls.



For the price of $4.9 billion, you can get a covered stadium that still lets rain come in when a strong wind blows. Now, I know that Los Angeles doesn’t get a whole lot of rain, to begin with. But if it does happen, then SoFi just leaks.

Having the job of mopping up rainwater is just cruel by the way. Truly a punishment out of an ancient Greek myth. Any kid who was given the chore of picking rocks out of a field or similar endless tasks can sympathize with the workers at SoFi Stadium.

The NCAA tried its hardest to make sure the weather had nothing to do with this game. Somehow they weren’t able to even do that.

Pat McAfee Hates SoFi Stadium

There is one person who is just not happy with the stadium choice at all. Pat McAfee. The former NFL punter let it be known on his ESPN2 broadcast how he felt about SoFi Stadium. It can be a bit maddening when you’re indoors and are somehow still getting rained on.

“This is one of the dumbest-built stadiums I’ve ever seen,” he said. “But it is beautiful!”

The whole situation was just strange. Rain was getting in. The wind was blowing enough to make the flags on the goalposts wave around. It was anything but an “indoor” game.

Here’s one crazy thing, the SoFi Stadium folks thought that they would solve the issue by making workers mop up the water. With rain all over the concourse, workers were equipped with mops to try and make the walkways safer for fans.

A losing battle in a stadium with no real walls.