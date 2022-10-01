PHOTOS: Washington Commanders Set to Debut New All-Black Uniforms Against Cowboys

Washington Commanders players took the practice field on Wednesday sporting the team’s new alternate helmets. While they’ve been wearing their matte burgundy look throughout the season, they’ll debut an all-black uniform for the first time in franchise history when they match up against their bitter rival Dallas Cowboys.

Players all seemed to be excited about the uniform change, starting with quarterback Carson Wentz. Wentz also seemed to acknowledge the distraction that alternate uniforms can bring, saying he hopes they still “execute well.”

“I think they’re sharp,” Wentz said. “Hopefully we execute well wearing them, but I think they’re sharp. I think guys will be excited for it.”

The Washington Commanders’ account posted pictures and video of the uniforms to their Twitter page.

𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝚋𝚕𝚊𝚌𝚔𝚜 𝚘𝚗 𝚂𝚞𝚗𝚍𝚊𝚢 pic.twitter.com/aBWZobcadp — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 29, 2022

Offensive tackle Sam Cosmi shared similar remarks when asked about the new uniform.

“I think it’s pretty cool. I think it’s a really good look,” Cosmi said. “It’s different, something that hasn’t been seen in Washington before. So I really like them. I think they look really nice. They’re very sleek.”

Cornerback Kendall Fuller talked about how the special teamers always dress first on game days. These three special teams players consist of Tress Way, Camaron Cheeseman and Joey Slye.

Fuller says he plans to inspect their look in the all-black uniforms before deciding how to style himself.

Washington Commanders’ Players React to the All-Black Uniforms

“Tress and Cheese and Joey are the first ones to put it on,” Fuller said. “So I’m always looking at them, seeing what I like, seeing what I need to change and stuff like that. It’s definitely going to be fun.”

𝐢𝐭'𝐬 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬 pic.twitter.com/gIeKRq0Vzb — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 30, 2022

However, a few players like linebacker Cole Holcomb didn’t have much to say on the matter.

“I just play football,” he said.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera had similar thoughts when discussing the new unis.

“I mean, it’s one of the uniforms we have. It’s one of the alternatives,” Rivera said. “And we thought wearing black would be good.”

The Commanders have worn their white uniforms with burgundy pants in all of their first three games this season. Back in the preseason, Washington wore all-white in the first game. Then, they switched to the white-on-burgundy combination in both Kansas City and Baltimore.

Washington plans to debut its burgundy jersey in Week 5 at home against the Tennessee Titans. This is according to the team’s previously released uniform schedule.

However, after tough losses back-to-back, the Commanders hope the uniform switch can provide a necessary spark against the Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys are riding a two-game win streak into the Week 4 divisional tilt with the Washington Commanders. Cooper Rush is now 2-0 as a starter in relief of injured star quarterback Dak Prescott.

The Commanders-Cowboys rivalry is one of the greatest and most storied in sports. Both Sports Illustrated and ESPN ranked it as the best rivalry in the NFL in their respective lists.