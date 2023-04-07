Pitcher Who Gave Up Monster Blast To Fernando Tatis Jr., Calls Out Controversial MLB Slugger

A Triple-A pitcher got into his feelings on Wednesday when MLB slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a moonshot home run. He called out the suspended San Diego Padres star on Twitter … then thought better of his decision.

Tatis, currently playing for the El Paso Chihuahuas, hit a monster home run off of Sacramento River Cats pitcher Kade McClure on a 2-2 pitch in the fifth inning. To be honest, we’re still not sure if the ball has landed.

Tatis took this Sacramento River Cats pitcher into the stratosphere pic.twitter.com/wXmH2V9AAc — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 6, 2023

You can’t really be surprised by that, can you? Tatis is one of the best hitters in the MLB, so of course he’s going to feast at the plate while playing at the Triple-A level. But McClure certainly didn’t appreciate the blast.

After the game, the pitcher sounded off on Twitter mentioned Tatis’ steroid suspension in the process. The tweet has since been deleted.

“Cheater hits a homerun on a rehab assignment during a steroid suspension,” the tweet said.

Tatis is currently serving an 80-game MLB suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance ban. He’s cleared to return to the Padres on April 20.

Until then, let’s see how many more Triple-A pitchers the slugger can piss off by hitting dingers into the next zip code.

What Fernando Tatis Jr. Brings to Padres

When Tatis returns to the San Diego Padres later this month, it’ll be the first time playing in an MLB game since 2021.

Last year, the star underwent surgery before the start of the season and missed a significant amount of time. His absence was compounded by the 80-game suspension handed down by the league for violating the PED policy.

The Padres will welcome their slugger back with open arms. In each of the last two seasons, he’s earned MLB All-Star honors and has claimed the Silver Slugger Award, as well. He led the MLB with 42 home runs during the 2021 season.

In his first three seasons in the big leagues (2019-21), Tatis has blasted 81 home runs, batted in 195 runs and notched 303 hits. He owns a .292 batting average, a .364 on-base percentage and .611 slugging percentage.

If Tatis does return on April 20, it’ll be during the Padres’ trip to Arizona to face the Diamondbacks.

Last year, San Diego ended the year with an 89-73 record in the regular season. The Padres reached the NL Championship Series but fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in five games.