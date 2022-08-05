LOOK: Pittsburgh Pirates Owner Poses for Photo with Fan Wearing ‘Sell the Team’ Shirt

One Pittsburgh Pirates fan had no trouble taking his thoughts to team owner Bob Nutting. Those thoughts didn’t come from the fan’s mouth, but instead through a T-shirt.

The Pirates fan snapped a photo with Nutting, wearing a shirt that read “Sell the Team.” The fan wore a jersey over the shirt but unbuttoned it when it was time for the photo op.

Nutting seemed to handle the situation pretty well, considering the situation. The fan posted the video on social media and fans of MLB went nuts:

FOR THE YINZERS!!!! pic.twitter.com/u1lZ1qmJ7G — city of steel sports (@cityofsteelspo1) August 3, 2022

Despite the harsh (or hilarious) message on the shirt, Nutting still smiled for the cameras. That couldn’t have been easy to do, especially with fans upset over leadership again.

Pittsburgh is nearly 20 games below .500 and sits more than a dozen games back of the NL Central. Unless the Pirates get on a major run in the second half of the season, they’ll likely finish with a losing record for the third straight year and fifth time in six seasons.

Nutting took over the club in 2007. Pittsburgh has made just three playoff appearances in that span with only one series victory. Pretty easy to understand why the “Sell the Team” shirts are so popular in the Steel City.

Rare Card of Pittsburgh Pirates Legend Honus Wagner Sells for Big Bucks

Things might not be going well on the actual diamond for the Pittsburgh Pirates this season, but one former player is making big headlines.

A rare baseball card of baseball legend Honus Wagner recently sold for a staggering $7.25 million at a private sale, according to collectibles marketplace Goldin. That sets a new record for a sports card, passing another Wagner card that went for $6.606 million.

The T-206 Wagner card is considered among the rarest in the sports industry.

“I’ve been in this business for a very long time and seen a lot of incredible trading cards and pieces of memorabilia, but there is nothing on earth like a T-206 card,” said Ken Goldin, executive chairman and founder of Goldin. “There’s a reason why no Wagner card has never sold for less than it was previously purchased for – the card is art, it’s history, it’s folklore.

“The T206 is one of the reasons I do what I do and why serious collectors around the world love this hobby so much. To be a part of history and facilitate this record-breaking sale is an honor.”