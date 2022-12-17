Pittsburgh Steelers Announce Sunday’s Starting QB, Fans Lose It

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a new man under center in their Week 15 road matchup against the Carolina Panthers Sunday.

With rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett sidelined with a concussion, Mitchell Trubisky will get the start, his fifth of the season. Trubisky opened the season as the starter but was benched after guiding the Steelers to a 1-3 record. He served as the backup before relieving an injured Pickett in the 16-14 Week 14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Trubisky completed 22-of-30 passes for 276 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in place of Pickett.

In six appearances this season, Trubisky has thrown for 1,073 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions on 63.3% passing. Trubisky is in year one of a two-year, $14.285 million deal he signed this past offseason. He’ll be backed up by fourth-year man Mason Rudolph, who reportedly split first-team reps with him in practice this week. Rudolph has been inactive in every game this season, though some would love to see him start against Carolina.

“Nooo give mason a shot,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Rudolph does have the vote of confidence from Diontae Johnson, the Steelers’ leading receiver. Johnson, who had a dustup with Trubisky at halftime of the 24-20 Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, voiced his support for Rudolph after practice Thursday.

“Yeah, I want to see him play,” Johnson said, via ESPN. “… He’s ready to play. I know it’s probably in the back of his mind like, ‘Dang, when I’m going get my chance?’ I feel like this week is it for him. I know he’s going to do everything it takes to be prepared this week, get ready for Sunday.”

Mitchell Trubisky Gets Another Shot to Prove His Worth for Steelers

Steelers fans appear to be on Johnson’s side in calling for Rudolph to get his first start of the season.

“Umm the panthers should be an easy win however we need a better 2nd string QB!!” one fan tweeted. “Trubisky isn’t it!! Id rather y’all play Rudolf instead!! Let’s not forget the Ravens game last week.”

Johnson, meanwhile, said he’d be ready to roll with whoever got the nod at quarterback.

“Whoever’s at quarterback, they have got to be prepared as well,” Johnson said. “They’ve got to be on their stuff just like me. I’ll make sure I talk to [Pickett] to see if he’s cool or whatnot. But no matter who it is, I’m, I’m going to be ready. Don’t matter who’s throwing the balls, as long as you’re making the play on the ball that end of the day.”