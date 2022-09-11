Pittsburgh Steelers Block Extra Point to Force OT Against Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Fans Can’t Believe It

You knew that the NFL had its work cut out to top what was a wild Week 2 of college football on Saturday. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals have done their best to accomplish that with things getting drunk late in the fourth quarter.

After Joe Burrow hit Ja’Marr Chase for a six-yard score to tie things up at 20 with zero ticks remaining, all that was left was for Evan McPherson to nail the extra-point attempt to win the game. McPherson’s kick was blocked by Minkah Fitzpatrick and social media went crazy.

It’s too much to take for Bengals and Steelers fans, who now have to endure a full overtime period to decide the outcome.

All Bengals and Steelers fans watching this game: pic.twitter.com/VafRNOf4Fa — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 11, 2022

NFL fans weren’t expecting this kind of game — this early in the season.

STEELERS AND BENGALS IS INSANE THIS IS JUST THE 3RD HOUR OF THE SEASON pic.twitter.com/YBTlbjFgLy — Paulos (@yosephpaulos) September 11, 2022

McPherson, who was automatic during the Bengals’ Super Bowl run last season, had an excuse for the blocked kick. But he didn’t during the extra period of play. McPherson had a chance to send the home fans in Cincinnati happy, but missed a 29-yarder.

McPherson quickly went from hero to the subject of every joke on social media. Hard to believe that earlier in the contest, he connected on a 59-yarder, the longest field goal make in Bengals history.

Evan McPherson pic.twitter.com/HEdRhHD23V — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) September 11, 2022

Kicking Woes Continue for Steelers and Bengals

But what if I told you it wasn’t just McPherson. Now we turn our attention to Chris Boswell, who had an opportunity to win the game for Pittsburgh on the ensuing possession. His 55-yard attempt was pushed left by the Cincinnati air and clanked right off the goal post.

The kick is NO GOOD. The game continues!



📺: #PITvsCIN on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/pHwdeoOMZE pic.twitter.com/NcZi9mfSs7 — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2022

Like McPherson, Boswell would get another chance. Another chance to right a wrong. And he did not disappoint. Boswell hit a 53-yarder with no time remaining in overtime to give the Steelers a 23-20 victory.