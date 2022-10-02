Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Keeps QB Situation Unclear After Loss to Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers fans got to see Kenny Pickett take snaps at QB today. Mike Tomlin addressed the passer situation after the loss to the Jets. Coach Tomlin has a hard task on his hands. Replacing a franchise NFL quarterback is never easy and Ben Roethlisberger isn’t just any old player. Mitch Trubisky was benched but his replacement didn’t fare much better.

We’ve heard it a lot early in this season, Steelers fans wanted a change. Someway, somehow the team had to do things differently. Outside of a Week 1 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, it’s been nothing but struggle since. Moving forward, Mike Tomlin still doesn’t really know what he’s going to do at QB.

While Trubisky was bad today at 7/13 for 84 yards and an interception, Pickett was marginally better, and that’s debatable. 10/13 for 120 yards and 3 interceptions didn’t help the Steelers in their 24-20 losing effort. Pickett did rush for two touchdowns, though.

Here’s what coach Mike Tomlin had to say after the game.

I just asked Mike Tomlin if he expects to stick by his quarterback change next week in Buffalo: pic.twitter.com/kxKb7chea5 — Dejan Kovacevic (@Dejan_Kovacevic) October 2, 2022

Mike Tomlin Needs to Do Something

Sitting at 1-3 and still waiting for a few weeks until they get T.J. Watt back on defense, things aren’t going great in Pittsburgh. This was somewhat expected, but the way that the Steelers have been losing is tough to see. They have come up just short on multiple occasions and the season is only a month old.

As far as Mike Tomlin’s comments go, it’s clear that he doesn’t want to give up his plan for next week against the Bills. However, I’m not sure it will matter much either way. Buffalo is one of the best teams in the league and will be playing at home.

It is clear that Trubisky and Pickett are different QBs. They play a slightly different game, and it might be enough that the Steelers need to refocus their offense. They have some offensive weapons like Najee Harris and George Pickens but that only does so much.

Steelers fans need to brace themselves. This could be a long fall and winter, and a lot of headaches when it comes to the backfield.